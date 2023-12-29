Limpopo councillors were paid twice in December because of a system error

The Mopani District is working hard to reverse the payments and is speaking with the employees’ banks to effect reversals

South Africans remarked that they should be thrown in jail and compared them to Sibongile Mani, who received millions from NSFAS

Councillors in Limpopo found themselves in a lucky situation when they got paid twice in December due to a system error.

The Democratic Alliance in the province demanded that heads roll for the costly error the officials committed.

Mopani District councillors paid twice in December

Mopani district Municipality councillors were paid twice, and the Municipality is trying to reverse some of the payments, SABC News reported. The distinct’s spokesperson, Odus Ngoveni, added that the Municipality communicated with the councillors, employees, and their banks to ensure the money was reversed.

The Democratic Alliance in the region urged the Municipality to provide them with a cost recovery plan and details of how they communicate with the banks to ensure the payments are reversed.

South Africans upset

South Africans on Facebook remarked that they must be arrested and compared them to Sibongile Mani, the student who received over R14 million from NSFAS due to a system error.

Nhlanhla womfana Msisi said:

“Just like the NSFAS girl, they need to be arrested and charged for fraud because they surely ate the money instead of returning it.”

Maverick Jones was amazed.

“That’s a first. I’ve never heard of a system error that pays double. Only a system error that robs you of your hard-earned money.”

Thato Selowa pointed out:

“You give each other loans and pay them back without interest and blame it on system errors.”

Desiree Morudu called for them to be arrested.

“Same story as that NSFAS girl. They should also be arrested if they don’t return it. The law applies to everyone.”

TEEGEE pointed out:

“Incompetence. The heads will have to roll as this could not be the first time such madness is happening.”

Musabula Shawn remarked:

“Buses to Limpopo will be full tomorrow carrying our sisters after reading this.”

