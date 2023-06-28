Athol Trollip accused Kenny Kunene of promoting an unrealistic lifestyle with his flashy behaviour

Kunene stirred controversy by posting a video in which he bought expensive alcohol from a liquor store

South Africans on social media weighed in on Kunene's flashy behaviour and Trollip's harsh criticism

Athol Trollip criticised Kenny Kunene's flashy lifestyle. Image: Deaan Vivier and Lucky Nxumalo

JOHANNESBURG - Athol Trollip, the chairman of ActionSA Eastern Cape, has added his voice to the growing number of people expressing their views on a video of Kenny Kunene endorsing a liquor store in Johannesburg.

Kenny Kunene's TikTok video sparks controversy and backlash

Trollip criticised the actions of the politician and businessman, describing them as "disgustingly out of touch", reported TimesLIVE.

Recently, Kunene sparked a conversation by sharing a TikTok video where he appears to be placing an extravagant order for expensive beverages at Boulevard Cellars in Rivonia.

Netizens claim Kenny Kunene is an influencer

The Joburg transport MMC was swiftly labelled an influencer by SA netizens, and the post received criticism from many, including Trollip.

Trollip said Kenny Kunene was disconnected from reality and suspected that he was generously paid for the distasteful promo.

South Africans discuss Kenny Kunene's display of wealth

Charlie Dlamini stated:

"He's not an influencer. He's a king of influencers, show that man some respect."

Katleho James posted:

"Kenny is doing a great job."

Benz Skumaan commented:

"Kenny is a new man, and change is good for self-development. I believe in him, and I trust there's no one who knows philanthropy like a person who has been self-centred when he was derailed."

Moiseng Mashego wrote:

"I knew some politician was gonna try to score points. How about he comments about his leader's qualifications for a change? These guys are opportunists, all of them."

Neo Mohaole added:

"The sushi king won't change because of politics. He is also dipping on a cookie jar, gravy train for lots of them."

Source: Briefly News