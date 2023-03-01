Metro FM star Tbo Touch found himself trending after giving Mzansi bizarre financial advice on his Twitter timeline

The media personality claimed R100 000 would become R10k in two years, and Mzansi is not here for his advice

Social media users posted hilarious reactions under Tbo Touch's comment section, with some even saying he is a YouTube graduate

Tbo Touch trended for all the wrong reasons on social media. The Metro FM presenter was roasted by many after giving bizarre financial advice on his timeline.

Taking to , the media personality claimed R100 000 would diminish in value over two years and become R10k. The star explained:

"R100 000 today is going to be R10K in two years. So if you're earning R20K right now you better make all means to earn R200 000 in two years."

Mzansi roasts Tbo Touch after his advice

Peeps took to Tbo Touch's timeline and shared hilarious reactions to his advice. Some even accused him of being out of touch with reality.

@kabelodick commented:

"YouTube graduates."

@dracosrevenge said:

"Tbo (out of) Touch (with reality). Follow him for more financial advice."

@zzbuhlesibeko wrote:

"What economics is this? Please share the estimated inflation that will turn R200K to R20K in two years. Please share the formula you used to get to this estimate."

@NYikO________85 commented:

"Hao! Tbo, you are out of touch."

@mdue_zet said:

"So you thought about this, for a long time, and decided it was a wise and powerful thought. And then decided to share it with the world. EISH!!!"

@Theodore_Ntsane asked:

"What's going to make R100k be R10k in 2 years? Any formula or theory behind your tweet?"

@KobusSifiso wrote:

"Street accounting."

@jianesolartech added:

"R350 Sassa grant will be R3.50 in two years?"

