Rapper-turned-businessman Cassper Nyovest re-posted a photo of one of his fans mixing milk with his alcohol brand Billiato

The Siyathandana hitmaker said he's never seen that combo before but didn't knock it down, saying he might try it

Mzansi seemed jokingly unsettled by Cassper's claim that the person who mixed milk with Billiato might be from Vaal

Cassper Nyovest was shocked that some fans diluted his premium tequila booze, Billiato, with full-cream milk.

Cassper Nyovest's fans had him in stitches with their weird mixtures with his alcohol brand, Billiato. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

The rapper quoted a tweet from his stan, @Mabonejay, who hinted they were about to enjoy fully creamed Billiato. Cass seemed to protest the idea but was not entirely against it after considering Billiato's ingredients.

"Nonono. This one I have never tried but you know what. The Milk and the Vanilla heee. Might be a weird one that works. Ima try it. Hehehe… y’all are getting outa hand with this. Are you also from Vaal?"

Jumping in, @Siya_Ndlovuu tweeted that the Sprite + Billiato combo was far more bomb than the milk combo suggested by @MaboneJay, and some netizens agreed.

Mzansi suggests even more bizarre concoctions with Cassper Nyovest's Billiato

@dripkantane said:

"Soon they’ll mix it with Inkomasi. South African people like trying new things "

@CorneliusObk shared:

I caught @bokang_26 the other day mixing it with Nkomasi. He is also from Vaal."

@higher_Tebza posted:

"Vaal catching strays, nje."

@FH_MAGA1 replied:

"People from Vaal are weird. This mixture never crossed my mind."

@thlomphomalebo commented:

"@casspernyovest We do a lot in Vaal mara, not this."

@ChardonnayGhel wrote:

"Are you also from the Vaal?" is so disrespectful."

@Tlou_regi reacted:

"You need to be closer to the bathroom for this combo."

@Everybodzi added:

" Next it will be cooking oil"

