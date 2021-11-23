Gospel star Thinah Zungu has shared that his own construction company employs more than 50 people

The award-winning singer started TZ Construction after people who were renovating his family home urged him to register his own company

Since the company launched at the beginning of Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the musician said he has helped the more than 50 employees take care of their families

Thinah Zungu has shared that his construction company employs over 50 people. The gospel singer said he's grateful he's able to put food on the table for so many families amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thinah Zungu is a proud owner of a construction company. Image: @thinahzungu

The Durban-based artist launched TZ Construction when the pandemic started in early 2020. The star shared that people who were renovating his family's home influenced him to start his own business.

Thinah Zungu said since the company started operating, he has helped put food on the table not only for his back-up singers but also for the families of those who are employed at TZ Construction.

Thinah told TshisaLIVE that he plans to continue improving people's lives and to empower them to do the same for those in their communities.

