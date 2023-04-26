Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter's appearance in Parliament did not go as many South Africans hoped

De Ruyter appeared before Scopa to answer questions related to his claims of corruption at Eskom

However, De Ruyter refused to name the high-level politician who has been using Eskom as a "feeding trough", which angered Mzansi

CAPE TOWN - Many South Africans are criticising former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter following his recent appearance before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday, 26 April.

De Ruyter was called before the committee to answer questions related to his explosive interview on eNCA with journalist Anika Larsen.

The former CEO alleged that Eskom had become a "feeding trough" for the African National Congress. He also accused an unnamed senior minister of corrupting the power utility, reports BusinessTech.

André de Ruyter refuses to name anyone involved in corruption at Eskom

From the get-go, Members of Parliament were interested to know the name of the high-level politician draining the power utility's fun. Still, DeDe Ruyter refused to give any names.

The former CEO stated that if the committee wanted to find out who the high-level politician was, they would have to contact law enforcement or Public Enterprises Minster Pravin Gordhan.

De Ruyter also stated that he would not want to expose himself to legal action by naming people.

Scopa unhappy with De Ruyter's decision to name people behind corruption at Eskom

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika after Scopa's proceeding, Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa stated that De Ruyter failed to bring South Africa into his confidence when he appeared before the committee.

"I think in part it was a missed opportunity by Mr De Ruyter today to take the nation into confidence, but nonetheless, we will be interacting with him again," said Hlengwa.

Hlengwa added that Scopa would now interact with the Eskom board regarding the corruption allegations and get an update on the investigation from law enforcement.

South Africans slam former Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter

@MightiJamie said:

"Andre de Ruyter made serious allegations about ministers in his eNca interview, but now he refuses to take an oath, and he refused to name the people who are involved in crime at Eskom."

@NAZEEM_G8 said:

"André de Ruyter is not helping the commission and is protecting these high-ranking politicians."

@ZANewsFlash said:

"I wonder why André de Ruyter is not directly naming (it's already clear who is this minister) the minister because he is enjoying parliamentary immunity. Unless he is taking the country battered by loadshedding for a ride."

@TonyBeamish said:

"André de Ruyter has lost the golden opportunity to name the allegedly implicated parties. Had he done so today, he could not be sued for defamation on account of the Powers and Privileges of Parliament Act, 91 of 1963."

