Parliament's Scopa will get the full downlow on corruption at power utility Eskom on Wednesday, 26 April

Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyer will make a formal submission and field questions from Scopa based on the corruption allegations he made about Eskom

Scopa has been waiting to hear from De Ruyter before deciding if it should initiate an inquiry into the allegations

CAPE TOWN - Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter will finally have his day in Parliament.

De Ruyter will make a formal submission on the allegations of corruption at Eskom and field questions from Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa).

André de Ruyter blows whistle on corruption as Eskom

Before being ushered out the door at the ailing power utility, De Ruyter dropped bombshells about widespread corruption and criminality at Eskom.

During an interview on ETV's My Guest Tonight with Annika Larsen, De Ruyter claimed that the ANC is treating Eskom like a feeding through and even claimed a senior politician had attempted to loot the power utility.

De Ruyter's allegations rubbed the ruling ANC up the wrong way and they challenged the former CEO to back up his claims by laying criminal charges or face legal action.

Scopa waiting to hear from De Ruyter before starting inquiry into alleged Eskom corruption

Since De Ruyter's exposé in February, Scopa has been mulling over the idea of initiating an injury on the ANC's request. Still, the committee wanted to hear from the former CEO first, EWN reported.

De Ruyter told Scopa through his lawyers that he would make himself available virtually on Wednesday, 26 April.

South Africans can't wait to hear what André de Ruyter has to say about corruption at Eskom

Below are some comments:

@Siphe_Sihle1 said:

"Finally, we want to know who's involved."

@SandraRedman12 added:

"Cannot wait."

@PlaytheBall1 claimed:

"The sooner the better. The only honest person worth listening to."

Tommy Wessels asked:

"Why not do a live broadcast?"

Colin Lawson commented:

"Mr De Ruyter, believe me, you have got the whole of South Africa behind you Please expose these corrupt criminals."

