Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter can expect a visit from Special Investigating Unit officials

The SIU spokesperson stated that De Ruyter's corruption allegations at Eskom are of interest to the organisation

Eskom is reportedly being run down into the ground by four criminal cartels linked to President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet

JOHANNESBURG - A Special Investigating Unit (SIU) team has been instructed by Andy Mothibi to approach former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter over his corruption allegations at the state-owned power utility.

The SIU has taken a keen interest in former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter's corruption claims at the state-owned power utility. Images: Michele Spatari & @RSASIU/Twitter

De Ruyter swiftly left office before serving his notice period after launching scathing allegations against the ANC and certain ministers, alleging that they are behind Eskom's downfall.

SIU takes a keen interest in André de Ruyter's corruption claims

According to SABC News, SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago explained that De Ruyter's allegations are of interest to the organisation.

Kganyago said the SIU has been engaging with the former Eskom CEO since his appointment and informed him about the SIU's investigations into the power utility.

Kganyago added that they held constant meetings with De Ruyter but he never reported the corruption allegations to the SIU during these engagements.

"But now that it is in the public domain, it is of interest to us, because we are investigating under a proclamation, and this is the kind of information that we need to know as the SIU," said Kganyago.

4 Cartels are allegedly running Eskom

According to the Daily Maverick's findings, two senior officials in President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet are linked to four criminal cartels operating at Eskom.

The publication could not name the officials, but the findings corroborate some of De Ruyter's corruption allegations. The cartels in question are called:

The Presidential Cartel,

The Mesh-Kings Cartel,

The Legendaries Cartel, and

The Chief Cartel.

The publication stated that the information about the cartels was found in an organogram that details the individuals behind these cartels and the companies involved in the widespread corruption.

The findings also indicate widespread sabotage at Eskom power stations and that employees within the organisations are being bribed with large sums of money.

The intelligence report states that members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) are also involved with the cartels.

South Africans excited about SIU's involvement in the Eskom corruption scandal

Eskom corruption: André de Ruyter says person nabbed for buying R320 knee guards for R80k each wasn't charged

Briefly News previously reported that South Africa is still coming to terms with the allegations André de Ruyter made about corruption at Eskom before he was ushered out the door.

Speaking on My Guest Tonight With Annika Larsen, De Ruyter revealed one case: a buyer was arrested for purchasing knee guards on the power utilities' behalf for R80 000 each. The knee guards allegedly cost R320 each at retail stores.

André de Ruyter slams SAPS for releasing corrupt buyer

The former Eskom CEO expressed disappointment in the police because the buyer was released without being charged only a day after being arrested.

