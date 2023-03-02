Police Minister Bheki Cele says he's not worried about losing his position in the imminent cabinet reshuffle

Cele said he is not entitled to the police minister position and will move on with his life if it is taken away

Presidency Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said President Cyril Ramaphosa would announce changes to the cabinet skills

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele is unfazed by rumours that he may no longer be the head of police after the imminent cabinet reshuffle.

The police minister was at Sophiatown Police Station when the media asked him if he was worried about his fate.

Cool as a cucumber, Cele responded:

“Why should I be worried?”

Bheki Cele says he's not entitled to the police minister position

Elaborating, Cele said that he did not request to become the Minister of Police and if he were removed from the position, he would not question it, Timeslive reported.

The police minister added the job is not an inheritance, and if it is taken away and given to somebody else, he will go on with his life.

This comes after rumours have been circulating that President Cyril Ramaphosa is mulling over the idea of appointing a new police minister. There has also been speculation that Cele will be moved to the helm of the State Security Agency, SA's intelligence organ, IOL reported.

South Africans patiently await President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet reshuffle

The nation has been waiting with bated breath to see how Ramaphosa will shake up his cabinet.

It was initially promised that the cabinet reshuffle would occur before the end of February, but as the country has entered a new month, no changes have been made.

However, Presidency Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya revealed that President Ramaphosa would announce his cabinet shake-up "in a number of days" but failed to give an exact date.

South Africans aren't impressed by Bheke Cele's reaction to the imminent cabinet reshuffle

This is how South Africans responded to Cele's unfazed reaction to the cabinet shake-up.

@KhuleShangase said:

"They must remove this rubbish."

@Kleptocracy_ claimed

"He knows that he's not going anywhere."

@Xolaningubane91 praised:

"'This is not the inheritance'Powerful!"

@SakheDolonga added:

"Someone is a bit uncomfortable with this question and equally so with the answer."

@wazinme007 slammed:

"This is a reflection of the attitude of people in Parliament, and just shows there's no leadership in SA."

Police Minister Bheki Cele defended men in blue, calls for community members to be “allies in safety”

In another story, Briefly News reported that Police Minister Bheki Cele called for communities to play a more active role in fighting crime by taking charge when they see illegal activity.

He was delivering the country’s quarterly crime statistics when he made the remarks. The stats from October to December 2022 paint a grim picture of the country’s safety.

Cele said police cannot end crime alone and called for residents to be “allies in safety.” According to SABC News, he said there is a more profound need for crime prevention, which is the responsibility of all government departments and not just his.

