Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng's time as Vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town is coming to an end

The university's Black Academic Caucus claims Phakeng's "forced' retirement does not bode well for transformation at UCT

Phakeng has reportedly tried to address racial inequality in UCT's Senate, which is dominated by white people

CAPE TOWN - The University of Cape Town's Black Academic Caucus (BAC) is concerned about what Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng’s early retirement means for transformation at the institution.

Mamokgethi Phakeng's retirement as UCT VC has raised concerns about transformation at UCT. Image: @fabacademic/Instagram & stock image/Getty Image

The outgoing UCT vice-chancellor has had a contentious relationship with the university's council and was recently placed on special leave before her departure on Friday, 3 March.

Though her relationship with UCT's council had deteriorated, Phakeng was allegedly given a handsome deal worth R12 million to vacate the vice-chancellor position.

UCT's Black Academic Caucus slams Mamokgethi Phakeng's "forced" early retirement

The BAC claimed Phakeng was publically forced into early retirement, which raises concerns that there are forces within UCT who are against transforming the university at a reasonable pace, IOL reported.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, BAC Chairperson Dr Hlumani Ndlovu claimed that the resistance to transformation is evidenced by the makeup of the university's Senate. Ndlovu claimed that the Senate currently is 66% white.

Phakeng echoed these sentiments during an interview on JJ Tabane's Power to Truth on Wednesday, 1 March, when the outgoing VC claimed "old white men" dominated the Senate.

Mamokgethi Phakeng claims she tried to institute racial transformation at UCT

Phakeng claimed in 2021 that to address the lack of racial transformation, she changed the Senate rules so that each department could nominate two members from a marginalised group.

However, Daily Maverick refuted this claim, writing that a senior member of the Senate told the publication that they began work on transforming the Senate 15 years ago, before Phakeng's tenure.

South Africans are divided by Mamokgethi Phakeng’s early retirement as UCT VC

While some believe Phakeng's retirement's retirement is concerning, others think the outgoing VC caused division at UCT.

Below are some comments:

Sivuyile Maweni agreed:

"I’m concerned as well."

Tshepo Mahlare rebutted:

"She chose the money. She could have fought on principle. She wasn't forced to retire."

Andrew Rissik claimed:

"She's lucky she was allowed to retire, should have been summarily fired."

Ontiretse Mophatlane slammed:

"BAC you failed dismally to protect her, you must keep quiet."

@Jeen_yuhs_zil commented:

"They need to speak up cos we’re all so confused. I literally don’t know if she was good or bad."

@Marketman546 asked:

"Why can't the professor start her own higher education private college?"

