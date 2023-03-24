John Steenhuisen believes that President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration is no different than Jacob Zuma's "nine wasted years"

The DA leader was speaking at a debate in the National Assembly and said an ad-hoc committee should be established to probe the Phala Phala scandal

The DA leader said that no matter how hard the ANC tries to shield President Ramaphosa, the truth about the Phala Phala scandal would be revealed

CAPE TOWN - The leader of the Democratic Alliance, John Steenhuisen, believes there is no difference between President Cyril Ramaphosa and former president Jacob Zuma.

John Steenhuisen says there is no difference between Jacob Zuma's corruption scandals and those of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Source: Getty Images

The DA leader drew similarities between Zuma's Nkandla scandal and President Ramaphosa's Phala Phala saga, saying the two are one and the same.

Steenhuisen said:

“There is no difference between Zuma's nine wasted years and the current dispensation. Then it was Nkandla, now it’s Phala Phala. Then it was fire pools and cattle kraals, now it's couches stuffed with dollars."

Steenhuisen compares Cyril Ramaphosa to Jacob Zuma during debate in National Assembly

Steenhuisen was speaking in the National Assembly on Wednesday, 22 March, during a debate on the DA's motion to establish an ad hoc committee to investigate the Phala Phala farm scandal, EWN reported.

Addressing the importance of establishing the committee, the DA leader said that only an ad hoc could get to the bottom of allegations of misconduct at Phala Phala.

Steenhuisen added that history was repeating itself, with ANC members doing their best to shield its president from accountability as they did with Zuma, TimesLIVE reported.

Steenhuisen declared:

“The truth will come out on Phala Phala — no matter how hard the ANC tries to hold back the tide."

South Africans are divided by John Steenhuisen's claims

Below are some comments:

@PeterBeckenstra said:

"Oh please, John, stop whining and do something constructive!"

@dlamit23 commented:

"The nine wasted years were used as propaganda to justify their cause. If you think it's a lie, show me one politician who is not corrupt!"

@PienaarEnno added:

"I lost my respect for DA. They only complain these days... At least EFF tried to do something."

@Dumisanindebe10 claimed:

"That's a lie, Ramaphosa is worse."

