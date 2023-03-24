The ANC has used its majority in Parliament to shoot down the DA's motion for a probe into corruption at Eskom after André de Ruyter's allegations

The governing party claimed that there are already sufficient measures in place to deal with issues at the power utility

Former deputy president David Mabuza rubbished claims that he unlawfully benefitted from contracts at Eskom

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress has killed the Democratic Alliance's motion to establish a probe into widespread corruption at Eskom.

The ANC used its majority in Parliament to shoot down the DA's motion to probe corruption at Eskom. Image: Leon Sadiki & Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

Using its majority share of the seats in the National Assembly, all 201 ANC MPs voted against the motion, successfully preventing an ad hoc committee from being established.

ANC said an ad hoc committee is not needed to deal with corruption issues at Eskom

The DA tabled the motion after ex-Eskom CEO André de Ruyter made allegations of rampant corruption and criminal cartels operating unabated at the power utility.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The ruling party claimed that Parliament's oversight mechanisms and the appointment of the electricity minister were sufficient to handle any issues at Eskom, Mail & Guardian reported.

John Steenhuisen accuses David Mabuza of engaging in corruption at Eskom

During the debate of the motion at a mini-plenary on Thursday, 16 March, DA leader John Steenhuisen accused former deputy president David Mabuza of being at the centre of the corruption at Eskom.

Steenhuisen claimed that Mabuza was the minister De Ruyter claimed was benefitting from several contracts at the ailing power utility.

Mabuza rubbished the allegation, claiming that he pleaded with Steenhuisen to report the allegations of corruption to the police if he had evidence, SowetanLIVE reported

Mabuze slammed the DA leader for using the allegations of corruption at Eskom to score cheap political points with South African voters.

South Africans believe ANC's refusal to probe corruption at Eskom is very telling

Below are some comments:

@mac5best said:

"This proves how high and deep the corruption is. By protecting their own, they all will benefit."

@Winkie1306 claimed

"De Ruyter is correct, there is massive corruption at Eskom. The electricity minister was created to cover up the rot."

@MustoGraeme1 asked:

"Why would the ANC not support exposing corruption?"

@MarthaMartelgat complained:

"The ANC doesn't want to change."

@MacMungy said:

"Regressive with it. Corruption can longer be tolerable."

@butterflyblu75 added:

"Very telling. If you are not corrupt, you would want it removed."

Ramokgopa says Eskom’s issues are technical, not corruption-related, as utility gets praised for improving supply

In an Eskom-related story, Briefly News reported that the Black Business Council praised ailing power utility Eskom for improving the efficiency of its power stations, which has resulted in the reduction of loadshedding.

Meanwhile, new Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa's tour of South Africa's 14 power stations has led him to conclude that Eskom's troubles stem from technical issues, not corruption.

Ramokgopa made the comments during a visit to Kusile Power Station on Tuesday, 21 March.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News