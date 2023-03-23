Three people including an Eskom senior buyer were arrested for allegedly defrauding the utility of millions

The accused are facing charges of theft, fraud and money laundering and are set to appear in court on Wednesday, 5 May

While citizens have welcomed the arrests, many believe law enforcement should be targeting the bigger fish

JOHANNESBURG - A mother and son will join an Eskom senior buyer in court for allegedly defrauding the power utility of R14.7 million.

Three people were arrested for allegedly defrauding Eskom of R14.7 million. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

The pair, Rabela Sara Jones, 71, and her son, Godfrey Jason Jones, 46, were nabbed eight years after the alleged crime was committed. Former Eskom employee Thandeka Nkosi was also arrested and remanded into custody.

Mpumalanga Hawks Spokesperson Dineo Sekgotodi said the three were arrested by the Hawks’ Middelburg-based serious commercial crime investigation unit and Eskom forensic investigators. According to TimesLIVE, the accused are facing charges of theft, fraud and money laundering.

It's alleged that Eskom advertised a tender related to the supply and delivery of pumps at Arnot power station in 2015, which was awarded to Angel Frost Investment. The company was allegedly assisted by Nkosi and submitted fraudulent documents.

Sekgotodi said Nkosi misled Eskom’s financial section to approve an upfront payment of R14,7 million to Angel Frost Investment. The total sum of money was paid to the company but the pumps were never delivered.

According to IOL, a fourth suspect is on the run and an arrest warrant has been issued to find him. The case has been postponed to Wednesday, 5 May, to allow police time to find the suspect.

Mzansi wants more peopled arrested for defrauding Eskom

Freddy Khoza said:

“All these are small fishes, where’s the real culprits who’re looting billions through maintenance, coal & diesel supplies?”

Hamilton Cawuke commented:

“Force them to pay back the money and then send them to jail.”

Lovisto Maji posted:

“They not alone, we are told about billions monthly this is nothing.”

Lethabo Mokoena wrote:

“If they had to arrest all Eskom buyers for corruption the whole electricity grid would come to a halt.”

Frances Bell added:

“Lock them up and throw away the key.”

