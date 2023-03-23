Free State Premier Mxolisi Dukwana’s official residence caught fire on Thursday, 23 March and caused serious damage

While the cause of the blaze is yet to be established, the roof caved in, leaving furniture and valuables damaged

Many social media users began speculating following the fire, with many shaken up by the incident in Bloemfontein

The residence of Free State Premier Mxolisi Dukwana in Bloemfontein caught fire. Image: @fscentralnews & @Abramjee

Source: Twitter

Thick plumes of smoke could be seen covering the area. The roof caved in, leaving furniture and other valuables damaged.

Premier Mxolisi Dukwana’s spokesperson, Sello Dithebe, told TimesLIVE that no one was injured in the blaze. He said firefighters are on the scene and dousing the flames.

The premier was sworn in last month following the forced resignation of Sisi Ntombela. She was recalled by the ANC provincial executive committee.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established, but authorities are investigating, according to eNCA. The incident has speculating online.

Mzansi rattled by blaze at Free State premier’s residence

@Mata_Andile said:

“Zandile Mafe escaped in the night, set the house on fire and went back to his jail cell.”

@1NDILEF commented:

“South Africa is a movie, we live in a drama, it is a series, that's why.”

