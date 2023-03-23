ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula believes the national shutdown was undemocratic

Mbalula said the EFF's planned protests aimed to sink South Africa’s economy

Many citizens have expressed annoyance over the ANC SG’s remarks, with some saying he should get over the protests

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has once again slammed the national shutdown, saying it was undemocratic.

ANC SG Fikile Mbalula believes the EFF's national shutdown was undemocratic. Image: Papi Morake & Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

Mbalula has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with the protests that sought to have President Cyril Ramaphosa removed from office. He said the Economic Freedom Fighters’ actions on Monday, 20 March, were an attempt to sink the country’s economy.

The ANC SG said the EFF failed since citizens refused to be part of the party’s “anti-democracy agenda”. He accused the Red Berets of undermining government during their quest to remove the president, according to SowetanLIVE.

Mbalula praised citizens for not being hoodwinked into supporting the EFF’s attempt to paralyse the country. He remained adamant that the EFF’s planned stay-away was a failure.

He said the ANC understands the frustrations of citizens having to face loadshedding, poor service delivery and the lack of jobs. The SG added that the ruling party recognises the urgency of intensifying its work.

Mbalula also praised the SANDF, SAPS and private security guards, saying their response during the shutdown was commendable. He added that through the deployment, criminal elements had no control over the country, News24 reported.

Mzansi mocks ANC SG Fikile Mbalula’s remarks

Phumlani Nkosi said:

“The public never experienced loadshedding leading up to the march, surely it was effective and not a failure to the public, except the ANC.”

Ana Roselyn commented:

“Stop focusing on EFF and build your rotten party.”

Tavhanyani Mainganye wrote:

“I wonder if there's any party that will win in 2024.”

Emmanuel Manu Mafokwane posted:

“The shutdown couldn't be ignored, even the president spoke about it.”

Pearl Thusi Gwambe added:

“At least we had electricity for the day.”

