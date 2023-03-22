Former President Jacob Zuma's legal team made their arguments against state advocate Billy Downer and reporter Karyn Maughn

Dali Mpofu said the accused are facing a serious crime and should be jailed if they are found guilty

The private prosecution has split many SA citizens, and they shared their opinions on the case on social media

Dali Mpofu wants Billy Downer to be jailed if he's proven to be guilty of leaking a court document.

PIETERMARITZBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma's case against advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan was being heard at the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Zuma's advocate Dali Mpofu argued on Wednesday that if Downer is found guilty of exposing a court document about the former president's medical condition then he should be jailed.

Mpofu claimed Downer already admitted his guilt in papers but said if the private prosecution determines that Downer is innocent then an apology will be extended to him, reported TimesLIVE.

Downer and Maughn attempt to have Zuma's private prosecution struck off the roll

Zuma is gunning for the lead prosecutor in his arms deal corruption trial Downer and wants him removed from prosecuting him citing malpractice.

According to EWN Downer and Maughn challenged the summons they were served and said the prosecution was a delay tactic from Zuma to prevent Downer from doing his job.

Citizens react to Dali Mpofu's arguments in court

Liz Odendaal asked:

"Why doesn't Zuma go to jail finish en klaar?'

Fowzia Wilson posted:

"Selective justice is alive and well in SA! Why are they not so quick to pass judgement on all the corrupt thieves that are still stealing legally!"

Martina Benson mentioned:

"Just another circus and taxpayers' money. Just let Zuma stay in the house taxpayers paid for."

JP Reyneke stated:

"What about medical parole? Seeing that al the other crooks get medical parole?"

Janine Filmer commented:

"The State declined to prosecute with good reason - Zuma has no case. Ben 10 is desperately trying to manufacture something out of nothing. It's hugely entertaining."

