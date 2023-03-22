Former president Jacob Zuma believes the country’s state-owned enterprises (SOEs) should not be privatised

Many citizens expressed anger over his remarks, saying SEOs have to privatised due to government’s failures

DURBAN - Former president Jacob Zuma expressed anger over the privatisation of state-owned enterprises (SOEs), saying they belong to citizens.

Jacob Zuma believes the government should not privatise SEOs. Image: Foto24

Source: Getty Images

He made the remarks while addressing a South African National Civic Organisation’s (Sanco) Human Rights Day event in Umlazi on Tuesday, 21 March. Zuma said no one has the right to sell SOEs.

The newly appointed Sanco KZN chairperson said citizens should be vocal about their dissatisfaction regarding the sale of SOEs. He encouraged attendees to not wait until the 2024 elections to make their voices count, according to BusinessLIVE.

Zuma said SEOs are being sold without the knowledge or consent of citizens. He claimed that South African Airways was sold for reasons unknown to citizens, which should not have been tolerated.

The former president said the government does not have the right to sell the country’sOrganisation’s property. He added that if the country’s leaders are unable to properly run the country they should be removed.

This is not the first time that Zuma expressed anger over the SOE privatisation. TimesLIVE previously reported that he blamed the current leadership for running SOEs to the ground.

Mzansi fed-up with Jacob Zuma’s politicking

Nicholas Duff-Riddell said:

“He does not want privatisation, as that would dry up the looting.”

LaRoy Dunster commented:

“Zuma, you had the opportunity to make this s great country, unfortunately, the reverse happened.”

Daniel Watson posted:

“SOEs have been privatised because of the incompetence of government, political interference, comrade deployment, piggy bank mentality etc the list goes on.”

Tshepo Mahlare wrote:

“Sasol and Telkom were privatized whilst he was a deputy president nje?”

Andre Viljoen added:

“He didn't say this when he was president.”

