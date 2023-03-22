State Advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan had the support of several civil organisations

Jacob Zuma’s legal team said the organisation should not be offering their support during the private prosecution case

The high-profile court case has left many social media users divided, with some pledging their support to Zuma

PIETERMARITZBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma’s legal team has lambasted several organisations for supporting State Advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan.

Jacob Zuma's legal team believes organisations should not be in court supporting Karyn Maughan and Billy Downer.

Downer and Maughan attempted to have Zuma’s private prosecution struck off the roll in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Wednesday, 22 March.

The pair had the support of several civil society organisations, including the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef), Media Monitoring Africa, the Campaign for Free Expression challenge, and the Helen Suzman Foundation.

The organisations admitted as amici curiae (friends of the court) had the consent of Zuma’s legal team. However, Advocate Thabani Masuku, representing the former president, argued that the media and the Helen Suzman Foundation’s submissions don’t assist the court, EWN reported.

Meanwhile, Sanef said it supports Maughan’s court bid to have the matter struck off the role. Members of the organisation picketed outside the courthouse, saying that Maughan’s constitutional rights have been abused.

Sanef expressed anger and said media freedom is essential in a democracy. The organisation said it would continue to speak out against those attempting to silence journalists, SowetanLIVE reported.

Mzansi divided over Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution

Tshepo Ramokoatsi said:

“This one is forever complaining.”

Vincent Mbele commented:

“Those are racist NGOs that must be banned.”

Jan A J Kruger posted:

“Kudos to Karyn Maughan, the South African version of the late martyr Shireen Abu Akleh. Just hope the JZ team does not take her out to silence her, as was done with Shireen.”

Wa Lefikeng Motho wrote:

“The Helen Susman foundation has become a poisonous snake.”

Carl Kumst added:

“He sues them privately and then when private institutions enter the fight he cries. Another L for Mpofu.”

