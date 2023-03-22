Former president Jacob Zuma believes the 2024 elections will not favour the African National Congress

The recently elected Sanco chairperson blasted the ruling party for failing to fix the country’s problems

Citizens expressed anger and annoyance over Zuma’s remarks, with many blaming him for the ANC’s failures

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

KWAZULU-NATAL - Former president Jacob Zuma believes the ANC's reign may soon be over.

Former president Jacob Zuma believes the ANC's rule may soon be over. Image: Theana Breugem & Morapedi Mashashe

Source: Getty Images

He addressed supporters at a KZN South African National Civic Organisation Human Rights Day event. The gathering was held in Umlazi, south of Durban and was Zuma’s first public address after he was elected Sanco KZN chairperson.

During the event, Zuma said South Africans aren’t happy with the ruling party. He said the ANC has failed to fix its challenges, according to EWN.

The former president said he has met with people who bluntly told him they won't be voting for the ruling party. He said he warned the ANC, but members failed to listen.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Zuma said the ruling party has already lost control of municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal and said it would be sour if it were to lose the province.

Previously, Sanco general secretary Mike Soko suggested that Zuma would take advantage of the community organisation. According to IOL, he claimed the former president is associated with “political thugs” using him to gain traction.

Mzansi annoyed by former president Jacob Zuma’s remarks

Modise Komako said:

“He is the one who created problems when he opened the corruption floodgates, so he must chill and enjoy what he created.”

Madlala Zingwe posted:

“How did he know? What a genius! Captain Obvious Zuma!”

Champ Cadinerjoeh Jacobs wrote:

“Mr Zuma, you better stay at your home village in peace and leave politics aside. I think you will minimise your problems.”

Nkululeko Mzizi commented:

“Zuma opened the floodgates to corruption, so the problem started with him.”

Komane Roller Mathebe added:

“The ANC is this mess because of him.”

Duduzane Zuma says he’s ready to lead South Africa and claims it’s on the brink of collapse

Briefly News also reported that Presidency hopeful Duduzane Zuma believes the country is on the brink of collapse and in desperate need of an understanding government.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s son believes he’s the right person to lead South Africa. He claimed he has a large following of people who support his plan to run for the position of president.

Speaking during an interview with international news channel WION, Zuma slammed the government for failing to understand the needs of citizens. He said the country needs a leader who is well-versed, experienced and equipped.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News