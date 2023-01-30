Former President Jacob Zuma's attempts at gaining notoriety have been thwarted yet again

Msholozi was recently elected as the new provincial chairperson of the civil society group Sanco, but the organisation says the conference was illegitimate

South Africans found Zuma's unsanctioned appointment amusing, with some people pointing out that he is desperate for power

DURBAN - Former President Jacob Zuma's recent "victory" as the new chairperson of the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in KwaZulu-Natal might have been a sham.

The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) says Jacob Zuma is not the new provincial chairperson and his election was a sham. Images: @DZumaSambudla & @_AfricanSoil

The "real" Sanco has come out to lambast the conference that was held over the weekend, saying it was organised by former disgruntled members.

According to EWN, the organisation stated that Sanco's chairperson is Sizwe Cele and he was elected at a conference in 2021. Cele and others are expected to serve a four-year term that will end in June 2025 as per the organisation's constitution.

Sanco says Jacob Zuma was misinformed

Provincial chairperson Sizwe Cele stated that Msholozi was misinformed and the conference he attended on Friday, 27 January was a circus.

Cele added that the matter was already before the courts and the organisation had anticipated that the expelled Sanco members would try to pull such a move.

The provincial chairperson added that the former members who organised the bogus conference are yet to respond to the court papers filed against them.

Speaking to SABC News, Cele added that the organisation felt that Zuma's election was a "huge joke" because he was never a member of Sanco.

Duduzile Zuma congratulates her dad's election as Sanco chairperson

Zuma's controversial daughter, Duduzile Zuma took to social media to congratulate her father's election as Sanco chairperson, despite the organisation calling the election a sham.

In true Duduzile fashion, she gave Zuma a lot of praise and told haters to go argue with "white people" if they have anything negative to say. She wrote:

"President Zuma, chairperson of Sanco, servant of the people. Go on with your 80-year-old self because black don’t crack…go argue with whites!"

South Africans react to Zuma's election as Sanco chairperson

Some South Africans were less than supportive and stated that if Zuma was healthy and fit enough to run for the Sanco chairperson position, then he was fit enough to serve out his sentence.

Here are some comments:

@thojobo said:

"This is truly a shame, shame. Being the leader of his family is not enough. Leading his family does not give him enough validation he just gotta degrade himself by trying to be part of anything that has an executive. A whole former president. It's truly a shame."

@wmorton3 said:

"Bogus chairman of a bogus organisation."

@Sicelo_702black said:

"Imagine being this old and still being obsessed with power..."

@isaac_mamburu said:

"Guptas left him on his own, Anc disowned him and now Sanco has distanced itself from him. Tell daddy that he has now become a street child..."

@Tpain4PM said:

"Try all different tactics to get back to power."

