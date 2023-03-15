Duduzane Zuma is convinced he can successfully lead the country despite claiming it is on the brink of collapse

Former president Jacob Zuma’s son claims that he has a strong following of people who believe in his abilities

Zuma’s presidential bid left many unimpressed, with social media users saying he will never rule the country

KWAZULU-NATAL - Presidency hopeful Duduzane Zuma believes the country is on the brink of collapse and in desperate need of an understanding government.

Duduzane Zuma believes he is the right man to lead the country. Image: Antonio Muchave & Thapelo Morebudi

Former president Jacob Zuma’s son believes he is the right person to lead South Africa. He claimed he has a large following of people who support his plan to run for the position of president.

Speaking during an interview with international news channel WION, Zuma slammed the government for failing to understand the needs of citizens. He said the country needs a leader who is well-versed, experienced, and equipped.

The KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress (ANC) ward 11 branch chairperson said the leaders of the past had played their part, but he is ready to take the reins. He said running the country is not a one-man mission and encourages others to become leaders as well.

“We need a mindset change. We need people to step up to change the way that they engage each other to respect the situation, to respect other people and understand that unless we work together, regardless of what background you are from, race, religion, tribal, whether you are a foreigner or local, we have a country to build,” said Zuma.

Meanwhile, TimesLIVE reported that Zuma previously said he understood the risks that came with his presidential bid, but he is willing to take them. He added that there are many who believe in his abilities.

Mzansi unimpressed by Duduzan Zuma’s presidential bid

Rory Norton said:

“He is well qualified - has never done a real day’s work in his life and is on first-name terms with the Guptas.”

AB Aero Sox commented:

“That would be The Return of the Guptas.”

Madlala Zingwe posted:

“If delusional was a person.”

Elize Van Der Merwe wrote:

“2023 joke of the year.”

Mokga Nedi added:

“A mamba doesn't give birth to a dove!”

Duduzane Zuma shows off his philanthropic side, gifts KZN flood victims a new house

Briefly News also reported that Duduzane Zuma has gifted a KZN family a new house after they lost their home in the deadly floods earlier this year.

A video is making its rounds on social media and shows the chairperson standing with an unidentified man as he cuts the red ribbon spread across the entryway.

Onlookers can be heard singing “Khanibululu ku Zuma,” which means, “Say thank you to Zuma,” in the background.

