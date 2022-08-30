Duduzane Zuma has handed a KZN family who lost their home in the devastating floods earlier this year the keys to a new house

The community came together to build a house for the family, and Zuma claims it is a testament to the community’s willingness to serve each other

The KwaZulu-Natal ANC Ward 11 branch chairperson said he says he does not do charitable work just because he is obligated to do it

Former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane Zuma, has gifted a family who lost their home in the KZN floods a new house. Image: PHILL MAGAKOE / POOL / AFP

KWAZULU-NATAL - Duduzane Zuma has gifted a KZN family a new house after they lost their home in the deadly floods earlier this year.

A video is making its rounds on social media and shows the chairperson standing with an unidentified man as he cuts the red ribbon spread across the entryway.

Onlookers can be heard singing “Khanibululu ku Zuma,” which means, "Say thank you to Zuma," in the background.

Zuma’s associate, Winston Innes, posted the video on Instagram. Zuma told the man that it was a beautiful day for everyone as they managed to pull people from all sectors to make the house a reality for the man’s family.

Zuma said:

“Us building this house is more than saying here is a house, it says we are here to build a community.”

TimesLIVE reported that the relationship between Zuma and the family is unclear, and so is Zuma’s motivation to assist the family.

This is not the first time Duduzane has shown his charitable side. The former president’s son joined in on efforts to rebuild KZN after the province was devasted by floods earlier this year.

Over 400 people died, 4 000 homes were destroyed and thousands of people were displaced in the destructive floods.

Zuma said that he helped not because he was obligated to, but because it was something he wanted to do.

South Africans react to Duduzane Zuma’s charitable actions

Some social media users congratulated Zuma on his gracious gift, but others claim Zuma had ulterior motives.

Here are some comments:

@SteveTitus001 added:

“Another populist predator masquerading as a benefactor of the poor and needy.”

@Machayasx commented:

“[Damned] if you do and [damned] if you don’t, human behaviour for you. Well done, Duduzane, the keyboard masters are going to bash you, I know.”

