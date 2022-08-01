Duduzane Zuma, former President Jacob Zuma's son, has taken his presidential campaign on the road

Zuma recently the Gauteng province and even made an appearance on DJ Sbu's podcast to speak about his political ambitions

Zuma's Gauteng visit has garnered mixed reactions from netizens and some people believe he is not fit to run for the presidency

MAMELODI - Former President Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane Zuma, has been trending on social media following his visit to Gauteng as he campaigns to be the next president of South Africa.

Duduzane Zuma was in Gauteng to strengthen his political ambitions of becoming the next president of South Africa. Images: Gulshan Khan & @winstoninne/Instagram

Zuma has been in Gauteng since last week and one of his stops was at a high school in Mamelodi township Pretoria. In his true fashion of offering people transport, Zuma picked up young people from Tshwane Regional Mall to Mamelodi High.

Videos and pictures of Zuma interacting with young people have been making the rounds and Twitter, with many people receiving him well and happy to see him.

Zuma also made an appearance on The Hustler's Corner Podcast by DJ Sbu and spoke about what inspired him to run for the presidency. He explained that he did not just wake up and decide to run for president.

Zuma explained that they were people within his camp that believed in him and his capabilities to be the next president.

Zuma also explained that his visiting areas such as Mamelodi, Ga Rankwa and Shosanguvu as part of community engagement and data collection.

"We don't want to be those people that live off data that's in the public space. We want to collect this data ourselves and understand it from the people," said Zuma.

He also stated that he believes that his political journey will come to fruition someday.

South Africans react to Duduzane Zuma's presidency campaign

South Africans seem to have mixed reactions to Zuma's political ambitions. Some people believe he is not fit to run the country, while others say that they will back him and that he needs to be given a chance.

Here are comments:

@TeffuJoy said:

"Whatever he is smoking, I want it too. The guy was not even a delegate or participant at this weekend #ANCPolicyConference, how is he running or swimming for the presidency"

@pedvr said:

"Does he have the necessary skills and qualifications? What is his business if he’s a businessman? Does anybody know?"

@KukuSelloane said:

"Jacob Zuma made the South African presidency look like nothing but a toy to play with; hence anyone close to him thinks he/she can be president, the likes of Duduzane, Ace, Zweli, Lindiwe, you name them."

@isaac_mamburu said:

"So the Nkandla buffoon really thinks he can make a comeback as a president through his son duduzane...South Africa is not the kingdom of eSwatini "

@guillum said:

"Businessman? Wasn't this the same kid who bragged about his "close relationship" with the Gupta brothers? And then there's dear old dad who presided over 9 years of state capture, something Duduzane has never condemned publicly.No Zuma should EVER run this country again."

Duduzane Zuma believes South Africa can build smart cities like Dubai in 20 years with hard work

Briefly News previously reported that Duduzane Zuma, the Ward 11 ANC branch chairman in KwaZulu-Natal, wants South Africa to build technologically advanced cities in 20 years.

Zuma, who has been very vocal about his ambitions to become the next South African president, like his father, Jacob Zuma, says smart cities in South Africa can be realised with hard work, like in the United Arab Emirates.

Zuma was speaking in a video published on Instagram and noted that Dubai was built in 20 years based on openness, technology and futurism - and Mzansi can also achieve such heights.

