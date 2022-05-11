Duduzane Zuma, former president Jacob Zuma's son, believes that South Africa has the potential to build smart cities in the next 20 years

Zuma used the United Arab Emirates' ambitions that led the country to build Dubai in two decades as an example

On social media, some South Africans think building smart cities in SA is a pipe dream while others are excited about the future

DURBAN - Duduzane Zuma, the Ward 11 ANC branch chairman in KwaZulu-Natal, wants South Africa to build technologically advanced cities in 20 years.

Zuma, who has been very vocal about his ambitions to become the next South African president, like his father, Jacob Zuma, says smart cities in South Africa can be realised with hard work, like in the United Arab Emirates.

Duduzane Zuma says SA can build smart cities in 20 years with hard work. Images: Phill Magakoe & Stock Image

Source: Getty Images

Zuma was speaking in a video published on Instagram and noted that Dubai was built in 20 years based on openness, technology and futurism - and Mzansi can also achieve such heights.

"The United Arab Emirates has gone a long way into backing their vision, not just talking about it but doing and it's based purely on hard work," said Zuma.

Zuma went on to say that through travelling around the world he has been able to learn and grab new ideas from other countries and he plans on implementing them in Mzansi.

“In the next 20 years, we will have the newest cities, the most technologically-advanced cities in the world in SA and that starts now,” said Zuma.

Zuma stated that smart cities in South Africa will be supported by vision, reindustrialisation, technological advances and implementation.

He added that smart cities will also need hard work and everyone would need to put their "backs into it".

South Africans weigh in on Zuma's ambitions for smart cities in SA

Some South Africans seemed very excited about Zuma's plans to build smart cities in Mzansi, while others were not convinced. Here are some reactions:

@sthelettos said:

"I believe in this guy✊"

@kenny_ronin said:

"You mos talking all the kak here on social media. Yassis. No shame at all, just like your dad and sister."

@ursula_shaw said:

"Make sure old people receive a liveable stress-free decent income after all the older people irrespective of colour or creed. Make sure they are happy and comfortable. And you will be abundantly blessed. I love your vision but people first we need you to be passionate not just about the land but the "PEOPLE "you need people's support to grow."

@khaya_kingk said:

"Thank you, my President. I know Rams was going to say something long and wrong and very hard to understand the conceptual... Communication 101 "

@nandowz474 said:

"This country's politics doesn't allow us to transform that quickly."

@shady_lurker said:

"Dubai: Vision, Hard work and Innovation - second to None. "

