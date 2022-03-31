Easily one of Mzansi’s most dashing gents, Duduzane Zuma is the son of the former president of South Africa, Jacob Zuma, and the twin brother of Duduzile Zuma. He came to prominence between 2007 and 2009 when his father became the president of the African National Congress and later the President of South Africa, after which Zuma became the director of several South African businesses.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Duduzane has an estimated net worth of $15 million (R219 million) as of 2020, which he was able to accumulate through his numerous businesses.

Briefly News delved into his A-lister lifestyle which boasts lucrative business deals, lavish apartments, and living it up in Dubai.

Duduzane Zuma, the son of former president Jacob Zuma is seen outside the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court. Image: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Felix Dlangamandla

Source: Getty Images

From computer trainee to rubbing shoulders with the Guptas

Living quite comfortably at the age of 39, Duduzane has come a long way from being an 18-year-old trainee computer technician who needed a job, thanks to the Gupta family, City Press reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Shortly after his father won the ANC election, Duduzane got many top positions in close to 10 companies that belonged to the Guptas, giving him a boost in the race to build his fortune.

It has been reported that the family helped him secure an R18-million apartment in the world’s highest building, the Burj Khalifa, luxury stays at Dubai’s Oberoi Hotel, a lavish wedding at the five-star Zimbali Lodge, and first-class air travel for a December holiday.

One of the richest young South Africans

According to Answers Africa, Zuma’s accumulation of a net worth goes as high as $15 million placing him at the top of the list of young Mzansi millionaires, which is topped by Vusi Thembekwayo.

Duduzane’s official source of wealth includes his business dealings and numerous investments against his name.

He became very successful in his businesses and owns shares in many companies such as Mabengela Investments, Westdawn Investments, Gemini Moon Trading 254, Karibu Hospitality, Afripalm Horizons, Sahara Holding (owned by Gupta family), Shiva Uranium, and IAmPresenting, ABTC reported.

He has been quoted saying that he believes he would have achieved more, in both his personal life and finances, if it wasn't for his name, which is believed by many to be an added advantage.

Indian businessmen Ajay and Atul Gupta, and Sahara director, Duduzane Zuma speak to the City Press interview in 2011. Image: Gallo Images via Getty Images/City Press/Muntu Vilakazi

Source: Getty Images

At the centre of controversy

In 2016, many controversies came to the surface against Zuma. Many questioned how he was able to acquire his wealth and status in a short period.

Answers Africa reported that he insisted that his history was like that of any black South African with economic forces against him. However, investigations revealed that the purchase of shares for a ridiculously low amount in one of the Gupta companies may have been the reason for his rise to wealth.

In addition, former SA deputy finance minister, Mcebisi Jonas claimed that he was offered the post of finance minister by a member of the Gupta family shortly after Nhlanhla Nene was fired from the position.

Duduzane eventually resigned from the companies belonging to the Guptas in 2016.

He was also accused of being involved in the State Capture of PRASA with the tender meant to be given to the Chinese which led PRASA to take legal action against him to retrieve all the stolen money.

Duduzane Zuma testifies at the commission of inquiry into state capture on October 08, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Porsche crash

In February 2014, Zuma junior slammed into a taxi with his Porsche 911 Turbo after the Grayston Drive offramp in Sandton. Taxi passenger, Phumzile Dube died in the crash and several others were injured, TimesLive reported.

It was alleged that there were strong indications that the police might have failed to follow the standard procedure at the accident scene for the then-president's son. No breathalyser test was allegedly carried out.

The National Prosecuting Authority declined to prosecute. In July 2018, his culpable homicide case was reopened after he arrived back in South Africa for a family funeral.

His passport was withdrawn and he has appeared in the Randburg Magistrates Court several times since.

Life in Dubai

Looking to start afresh, Duduzane moved his businesses to the United Arab Emirates where he is doing very well for himself.

He revealed that his relocation was something he was forced to do by some institutions after being excluded from the financial system. He maintained in 2020, that he was still inactive in the South African business scene.

After his accounts were frozen, he decided to leave the country with his businesses which he said allowed him to forge new relationships.

In an interview with Trending SA in 2020, he said:

“People don't understand the reason I moved out of SA, and this is why I have spoken about my constitutional rights being trampled upon. People have their views but I have faced the music. I have been in front of one judge, in front of an inquiry. I don't know what more people want me to say.”

Leaked emails revealed that the purchase of his lavish apartment worth R18 million was through the assistance of his controversial business partners, the Guptas.

Duduzane Zuma arrives at the Randburg Magistrates Court on July 12, 2018, in Johannesburg. Image: GULSHAN KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Duduzane's wife

Duduzane Zuma is married to Shanice Stork and they got married in 2015 in Newlands, Durban at the New Apostolic Church. He and Shanice are blessed with a child.

Not a social media fan

Zuma junior has been quoted by media confirming that he is not active on social media.

TimesLive reported that he said comments about politics and current affairs, made through social media accounts purported to be his, should be considered fake and must not be attributed to him.

After the historic incarceration of his father on Wednesday, 7 July 2021 for contempt of court linked to a refusal to appear before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry, violence, and looting broke out across KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

In response to allegations of inciting violence through an unverified Twitter account, Duduzane appeared in a video, shared on an Instagram page belonging to a friend, Winston Innes, where he stated that he did hold any social media accounts. In the video, he made an appeal to the looters saying:

“To the people that are protesting and looting, please do so carefully, and please do so responsibly."

Source: Briefly News