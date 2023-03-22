SA's new Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa believes Eskom's issues are technical and have nothing to do with corruption

Ramokgopa used Kusile Power Station as an example, citing structural design flaws as the cause of poor performance that led to loadshedding

The Black Business Council praised Eskom for improving the efficiency at six power plants by increasing the energy availability factor to 70%

JOHANNESBURG - The Black Business Council has praised ailing power utility Eskom for improving the efficiency of its power stations, which has resulted in the reduction of loadshedding.

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says Eskom is working on fixing technical problems at power plants. Image: Craig Nieuwenhuizen & Waldo Swiegers

Meanwhile, new Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa's tour of South Africa's 14 power stations has led him to conclude that Eskom's troubles stem from technical issues, not corruption.

Ramokgopa made the comments during a visit to Kusile Power Station on Tuesday, 21 March.

Electricity Minister Ramokgopa uses Kusile power station as example that Eskom's issues are technical

According to Daily Maverick, the newly minted energy minister backed his claim by pointing out one of the major structural issues hindering the performance of a new power station.

Ramokgopa said there was a flaw in the structural integrity of Kusile's chimney and the design of the flue-gas desulphurisation, adding:

"[They] have nothing to do with corruption and everything to do with technical designs.”

Ramokgopa assured that the power utility is making significant modifications to address the issue.

Eskom improves energy availability factor to 70% at 6 power stations

Still, technical issues aside, the power utility has improved the energy availability factor of six power stations to 70%, significantly reducing loadshedding.

The CEO of the Black Business Council, Kganki Matabane, commended Eskom for making improvements. Matabane said a lasting solution to the unending power cuts is to improve efficiency and electricity generation, EWN reported.

Matabane's statement echoed Ramokgopa's sentiment that through collective efforts and hard work from Eskom staff at all levels, loadshedding can be ended indefinitely.

South Africans sceptical about improved performance of Eskom's power plants

Citizens believe the sudden improvement at Eskom is cause for concern.

Below are some comments:

Brad Arendse asked:

"Is it a miracle or are we being duped again? If it sounds too good to be true then..."

Dennis Ross Osborne claimed:

"They improved it just so that we don't get loadshedding on Human Rights Day."

Judy King added:

"Seems very odd to see such big changes in such a short period. De Ruyter said sabotage was a massive problem."

Thulare Mthimunye said:

"Improved what? This is just a publicity stunt with the Minister of Electricity."

Kim Slinger slammed:

"Praising a fish for swimming."

