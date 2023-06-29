A house fire in Doornkop, Soweto, has tragically claimed the lives of two young children

Preliminary investigations have indicated that the fire was caused by a candle that was left unattended in the kids' bedroom

The tragic Soweto fire comes precisely a week after two other children were killed in an apartment fire in Hilbrow

JOHANNESBURG - Two young children have tragically died after their house caught fire in the early hours of Thursday, 29 June.

Two children from Doornkop, Soweto, were killed in a fire caused by an unattended candle. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

The toddler and five-year-old's room caught fire after a lit candle was left unattended at their Doornkop home in Soweto.

Doornkop community put out fire that killed 2 Soweto children

Firefighters rushed to the scene and found the family and members of the community had already extinguished the fire in the bedroom.

The City of Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba said that the children's bodies were discovered in the burnt-out bedroom, SowetanLIVE reported.

In the aftermath of the deadly fire, Radebe-Kgiba called on communities to take precautions when using heating appliances and avoid leaving candles unattended.

2 children die in fire at hijacked Hilbrow apartment building

The Doornkop tragedy comes exactly a week after two other children died in a fire that ripped through a hijacked apartment building in Hillbrow, Johannesburg.

The children, aged 5 and 7, were locked in an apartment and left unattended when the fire broke out, News24 reported.

Little girl’s quick thinking stops fire from starting, TikTok video of child’s decisive action impresses SA

In another story, Briefly News reported that a child's parent was thankful that the little one was around. The child did the most to save her family home from a possible fire.

The video of the child spotting the fire hazard had over 7 000 likes. Peeps thought the daughter deserved a big reward for acting decisively.

A TikTok video by @peggynosipho5 showed the moment her child was a hero. The bright child pulled a heater away when she noticed that it was about set their furniture ablaze. Even this child's mom admitted:

"I don't know what could have happened if my daughter didn't remove the heater."

Source: Briefly News