South Africa's struggling power utility Eskom finally has a much-needed win under its belt after months of setbacks

Thanks to the hard work of technicians and employees, six power stations are performing at an EAF (energy availability factor) of 70%

South Africans celebrated the win for the embattled utility and encouraged Eskom to keep the momentum going

RUSTENBURG - Embattled power utility Eskom is making headlines for something positive for a change.

Six Eskom power stations have reached 70% energy availability, sparking praise from South Africans. Image: stock photo & Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

The power utility released a statement informing South Africans that over the past week, six Eskom power stations achieved 70% energy availability factor (EAF) for the first time since May 2022.

The power stations responsible for this improvement in Eskom's power generation are Camden, Duvha and Matla, which have performed better because of reduced plant breakdowns. Lethabo Matimba and Medupi also contributed and remain Eskom's three best-performing stations.

Acting Eskom CEO says power utility on track to reach 70% EAF by 2025

Acting Eskom CEO Calib Cassim celebrated the uptick in performance, claiming it shows a positive result from actions taken to recover the power utility generation plants.

Cassim added that the achievement is consistent with Eskom's target to reach 70%EAF by 2025, IOL reported.

Eskom board chairperson Mpho Makwana applauded the various teams at the six power stations for doing a great job in improving generation.

Makwana added:

"[I] applaud all the Eskom employees for their continued hard work and dedication."

South Africans praise Eskom for improving generation at 6 power stations

Though citizens recognise it is a small feat compared to how bad the energy crisis is, many agree congratulations are in order.

Below are some comments:

@khustazm praised:

"Oooh, wow. Small gains must be appreciated. Keep up the good work!"

@CrispianOlver commended:

"Congratulations are due, let’s hope this momentum can be sustained."

@Siphe_Sihle1 claimed:

"It's not a coincidence that Eskom is performing better now that De Ruyter's gone."

@Cingile joked:

"Can’t even applaud such announcements because the clapping might break something at five other stations. Long may the progress continue, though."

@SamZizuo applauded:

"Well done, keep up the good work."

@princecloete added:

"Well done to the teams. Please guard all the power stations to avoid deliberate sabotage."

Eskom chair Mpho Makwana sparks fury for saying South Africans must celebrate lower stages of loadshedding

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Eskom Chair Mpho Makwana's tone-deaf comments about loadshedding have caused a wave of fury across South Africa.

Citizens were taken aback when Makwana said that South Africans should celebrate lower stages of loadshedding as much as they complain about Stage 7 and 8 rolling blackouts.

Makwana was speaking on Newzroom Africa when he said:

“If we want this thing to change, celebrate those things that people like [Eskom's head of generation] Thomas Conradie are fixing, celebrate those things [Eskom's power station manager] Bheki Nxumalo at Eskom road tech industries are fixing, then we encourage them to do more.”

