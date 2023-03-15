The Chairperson of Eskom Mpho Makwana set tongue wagging with some outlandish comments about loadshedding

Makwana said that South Africans should celebrate the lower stages of loadshedding and not just complain about Stages 7 and 8

The Eskom chair's comment set citizens on edge, who interpreted them to mean South African gratitude when loadsheding in lowered

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom Chair Mpho Makwana's tone-deaf comments about loadshedding have caused a wave of fury across South Africans.

Eskom chairperson Mpho Makawana angers South Africans by saying lower stages of loadshedding should be celebrated. Image: Aaron M. Sprecher & stock image

Source: Getty Images

Citizens were taken aback when Makwana said that South Africans should celebrate lower stages of loadsheding as much as they complain about Stages 7 and 8 rolling blackouts.

Makwana was speaking on Newzroom Africa when he said:

“If we want this thing to change, celebrate those things that people like [Eskom's head of generation] Thomas Conradie are fixing, celebrate those things [Eskom's power station manager] Bheki Nxumalo at Eskom road tech industries are fixing, then we encourage them to do more,”

Eskomslightly reduces loadshedding down to Stages 3 and 4

South Africans got a break from Stage 5 loadshedding on Tuesday, 14 March, when the ailing power utility announced the country would alternate between stages 3 and 4 from Wednesday.

The loadshedding schedule went down by a stage because Eskom had reportedly recovered generation capacity over 48 hours. The alternation between Stage 3 and Stage 4 loadshedding until further notice, TimesLIVE reported.

South Africans hit back at Eskom Chair for loadshedding comments

South Africans could not contain their anger and frustration at Makwana and flooded social media with comments criticising the Eskom chair.

Below are some reactions:

@Marttwit slammed:

"Outrageously insensitive to the hardships caused by rolling blackouts euphemistically called loadshedding."

@rtait1 said:

"I only celebrate excellence."

@DJThabi marvelled:

"The whole Eskom chair says we should celebrate loadshedding."

@4KobusWiese asked:

"Really? This must be a joke and he can not be serious! Dont know what is more insulting, him making such a statement or being Chairperson?"

@Hendri90459614 added:

"Then Eskom can celebrate the payment of my electricity bill when I pay only a 3rd of it."

@OliverMc66 exclaimed:

"Absolutely not! I’m not a lawyer but surely Eskom is in breach of contract."

@KRBNARE4 said:

"We should celebrate lower stages. This oke talks as if he's doing us a favour."

@higglz joked:

"Ah ah ah. A chairperson on Eskom said this? Is it April Fool's already? Have I been in a coma all this time??"

