One little girl and her mother were not able to get out of an elevator because of scheduled power cuts by Eskom

Eskom's loadshedding struck at the wrong time as a mother and daughter were in the middle of an elevator ride

The young girl had many people feeling nervous, but they were happy to see how well she handled it

A child was brave when she got stuck in an elevator with her mum. The mother and daughter were sitting in the dark, thanks to Eskom.

Loadshedding caused a child and her mom to get stranded in an elevator. Image: TikTok/@amanda_mkh

People reacted to the footage of them eating, talking and singing in order to stay calm. People remarked that they were happy that the little girl had a responsible mom.

Girl's bravery about being stuck in elevator goes TikTok viral

A video by @amanda_mkh TikTok shows a daughter reacting to being stranded in an elevator. The lady in the video made sure her child stayed happy during a scary experience as they had McDonald's ready to go.

South Africans react to kids getting stuck in elevator

Many people were amazed by how well the little girl did during the emergency. Netizens admitted that they would not have stayed calm due to claustrophobia which is a fear of small spaces, according to the American National Library of Medicine,

Nozipho Minenhle Phewa commented:

"You did well mommy , if you live around Pretoria please bring our little hero to Kurly Kidz hair salon for a free hairdo she really deserves it."

Lera Selotlego commented:

"Sbwl for Ramaphosa to get stuck in the lift because of loadshedding."

being_nomhle commented:

"Yohhh my claustrophobia does not allow me to watch this."

mams_herself commented:

"Suddenly everyone is claustrophobic yerr."

Asa commented:

"My claustrophobic self could never survive, infact I am suffocating now by watching this, Yuuh."

Shivambe004 commented:

"Okay guys, can we give her the "best mother of the year award" already."

Keamo Keisha Black commented:

"Good thing ya'll had food with , and your phone for the light."

Ayanda mjiwu commented:

"From now on you do not use elevator with out fully charged phone and without food please."

Sunshine commented:

"Cyril when I catch you."

kw_ner_mona commented:

"Knowing me ND my kids we would just cry ND have panic attacks. your both brave."

