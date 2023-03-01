Ex-Eskom CEO André de Ruyter is causing a stir online following the corruption allegations he made against the ANC

Veteran broadcaster Bronwyn Nielsen got people talking after she slammed claims that De Ruyter's conduct was heroic

South Africans are debating if De Ruyter is a hero for attempting to expose corruption at Eskom or if he was part of the problem

JOHANNESBURG - The former CEO of ailing power utility Eskom André de Ruyter is still topping trending lists a full week after his controversial interview where he made allegations of ANC-sanctioned criminality at Eskom.

Veteran broadcaster Bronwyn Nielsen sparked an intense debate after she posted a tweet calling De Ruyter out for his reportedly rocky track record as a chief executive at multiple companies.

Nielson didn't pull any punches when she claimed De Ruyter being labelled a hero is nonsense.

The broadcaster said that the former Eskom CEO's dismal track record at other companies is evidence that he should have never been given the reigns at the ailing power utility.

Nielson wrote:

"Look no further than the value destruction at Nampak under his leadership. Now trying to play the white knight card. Ridiculous."

Neilson was referring to De Ruyter's controversial interview with eNCA where he accused the African National Congress of sanctioning corruption and the power utility and brushing it under the rug when he voiced his concerns.

South Africans divided by veteran broadcaster's claims that André de Ruyter isn't a hero

Neilson's tweet sparked a heated debate online. While some people agreed with the broadcaster, others claimed what De Ruyter did makes him a hero.

This is how people reacted:

@AfricaInsights praised:

"You're one of the few, very few, journalists willing to look at the facts and call it the way it is."

@NoviceTrader1 claimed:

"Both can be true. He can be and is a poor choice AND the levels of corruption at Eskom/ANC can be exposed."

@sthembisom28 echoed:

"This is a fact. He was not supposed to be there in the first place. And he accepted the job knowing his limitations and challenges."

@AsemahleMak commented:

"Not forgetting the mess at Sasol as well. Sasol. Nampak. Eskom. There's a trend."

