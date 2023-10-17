AKA was one of the most loved rappers in the country, appreciated for his music and sense of humour

Another key attribute about the Company hitmaker was his authenticity which was always at the forefront whenever he was involved in an online scuffle

Fans recently brought up an old tweet by the rapper where he shaded a Twitter (X) user about not honouring Nipsey Hussle after his brutal killing

An old AKA tweet resurfaced where the rapper honoured HHP amid backlash for not commemorating Nipsey Hussle. Images: akaworldwide, nipseyhussle, jabbaman_1

AKA's music and sense of humour often took the spotlight but it was his realness that many fans appreciated most. In 2019, the rapper had an interaction with a Twitter (X) about not commemorating Nipsey Hussle, to which AKA asked if HHP was ever honoured.

Fans brought up the tweet that has immersed thousands of interactions as followers couldn't help but laugh at the hilarious interaction.

AKA honours HHP amid Twitter shade

In a Twitter (X) post dating back to April 2019, X user dirtysaints threw shade at AKA for not saying anything about Nipsey Hussle.

The Los Angeles rapper was assassinated on 31 March 2019 and received an outpour of love from all around the world. It appears the X user was puzzled as to why AKA had not honoured him.

"AKA never said anything about Nipsey hustle."

Though he was not tagged, the post made it to AKA's timeline and received a spicy clap back:

"Did Snoop say anything about HHP?"

HHP died from suicide on 24 October 2018 and has been honoured with tributes since his untimely demise, some as recent as his 43rd birthday.

The men had worked together on several occasions and the tweet, though comedic, showed the respect AKA had for the late rapper as well as his loyalty to South African hip hop.

Mzansi weighs in on AKA's tweet

Online users were floored with laughter by AKA's tweet while others mourned the rapper's tragic passing in recent tweets:

Mbongeni_Kupiso said:

"Eish I miss my guy!"

agobakwe_m responded:

"AKA was in a league of his own, and he always placed SA on a high pedestal."

theboypostman commented:

"We cannot replace him."

NonnySemela said:

"You’ll always be famous, Kiernan!"

teejay_rsa responded:

"There will never be another one like him!"

Koketso__ commented:

"Ahh Forbesy, you were a real one!"

AKA wins posthumous award

In a recent report, Briefly News shared online reactions to AKA winning a BET Global Visionary award which was collected by his mom and daughter.

As the rapper's family and supporters continue to mourn his passing, the South African Police Service is seemingly hard at work to uncover the truth behind his and Tibz' killing.

Minister of police, Bheki Cele revealed that the department is on the cusp of breaking the case and requested space and patience to achieve the desired results.

Source: Briefly News