Mzansi rapper Shebeshxt raised several questions from fans after he was seen driving around in a new Volkswagen Golf GTI

The 30-year-old sparked curiosity after fans said it was his fourth new car since 2024, while the rapper was previously involved in an accident that tragically took his daughter’s life

Local netizens reacted on social media, with some defending the rapper, claiming he was driving a friend’s car, while others questioned his spending habits

Rapper Shebeshxt turned heads after being seen driving a new Volkswagen Golf GTI, reportedly his fourth vehicle purchase since 2024.

The 30-year-old Limpopo rapper and his friends were seen driving the flashy red car at a shopping centre, where passionate fans surrounded the vehicle to greet the Mzansi hitmaker.

Mzansi rapper Shebeshxt turned heads after reportedly buying his fourth new car since 2024. Image: Official.shebeshxt.

Local fans raised questions, saying the rapper had bought four cars since 2024 after he showed off a R1.2 million Volkswagen Golf 8 R in December 2024.

Shebeshxt makes an impression on local fans

Watch fans react to Shebeshxt's reported new car in the video below:

While fans questioned Shebeshxt's decision to add to his car collection, many defended the rapper by saying the red Volkswagen belongs to his friend Naqua.

Despite the rapper having a loyal fanbase, he has faced controversy after being questioned about the fatal car accident that cost the life of his young daughter Onthatile in June 2024.

The unfortunate incident took place while returning from an ANC event in Polokwane and fans had a lot to say about the use of seatbelts while there were also suspicions of drunk driving.

Shebeshxt showed off his December purchase in on his Instagram account:

2024 was full of headlines for Shebeshxt

In addition to the heartbreaking loss of his daughter, Shebeshxt also made headlines for reportedly slapping a fan during a show.

Since 2021, Shebeshxt has become a popular member of the South African music scene and has also landed an endorsement deal from the global sneaker brand, Nike.

The rapper though has always been involved in controversy after being linked with assault cases, firing a gun in a public space and failing to meet a performing contract in Botswana.

South African rapper Shebeshxt had a difficult 2024. Image: Official.shebeshxt.

Fans defend Shebeshxt

Local netizens reacted on social media to question Shebeshxt’s spending, while many said the rapper did not buy a new car and was driving his friend Naqua’s car.

Moeketsi Mac Molefi sent a warning to Shebeshxt:

“SARS.”

Abuti Boikanyo Mojahi said people need to mind their own business:

“His money, his business. Stay out, people.”

Laura Lyn Finch took note:

“Same guy who had no money for his medical care.”

Gupta Sekhula said it is not Shebeshxt’s car:

“That's Naqua's car.”

Stifler made a joke:

“VW must name this car ‘Shebeshxt mabena’. It's his brand.”

Cado saw the funny side:

“The aircon has never been used here, windows down all the time.”

Sk asked a question:

“How many cars does Shebe have?”

Raliphada Blessing was confused:

“I’m trying to understand Sheba’s seatbelt.”

Sfiso defended the rapper:

“This is NAQUA’s car.”

Comfort Kg named the owner of the car:

“Naqua’s car.”

Shebeshxt remembers his daughter

As reported by Briefly News, South African rapper Shebeshxt paid a touching tribute in January 2025 to his daughter Onthatile, who tragically passed away in June 2024.

The young girl lost her life in a tragic car accident after she and her parents were travelling home from an ANC event in Polokwane.

