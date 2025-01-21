Limpopo Rapper Shebeshxt Remembers Late Daughter Onthatile 7 Months After Car Crash
- Shebeshxt recently shared a tribute to his late daughter, Onthatile, on his social media page
- The rapper and his family were involved in a traumatic car crash that claimed his little girl's life
- Heartbroken fans and followers sent touching messages comforting Shebe on his loss
Shebeshxt is still living with the effects of the car accident and the tragic loss of his daughter.
Shebeshxt pays tribute to his daughter
Limpopo rapper, Shebeshxt, appears to have healed from his car accident. Sadly, only physically, as he continues to live with the heartache from the loss of his daughter.
Shebe and his family, including his little girl, Onthatile, were involved in a horrific car crash outside of Polokwane in June 2024, that sent him and his girlfriend to the hospital and tragically took his daughter's life.
Remembering Onthatile, seven months after she passed, the Ambulance hitmaker posted her picture. Even without a caption, the post evokes deep emotions of loss and longing.
Previously, Shebe paid tribute to Thati by getting her face tattooed on him shortly after she died:
Mzansi shows love to Shebeshxt
Fans rallied behind Shebe and sent comforting words as he mourned his little girl:
for_.nate said:
"Death is so painful. You’ll be sitting there watching other kids go to school, thinking about what could’ve been. I can’t even begin to imagine what you are going through, but may God give you strength to deal with this loss."
miss_lekgotla was shattered:
"I always remember her voice singing Keneilwe."
dons.privatelife quoted Shebeshxt's lyric:
"'Onthathile my daughter, my life lena.'"
hellenseabi Worte:
"Days won't ever be the same! Take it one day at a time."
captain.jellycuddles posted:
"Ao Thatishxt. Feel better, my brother."
1man.story added:
"Shebe, we are here for you."
owamieyowamieyy responded:
"May she rest in peace."
Shebeshxt allegedly fires gun in public
In more Shebeshxt updates, Briefly News shared details of the rapper's latest scandal.
He was accused of discharging his gun in public in 2023, which wouldn't be the first time he allegedly threatened people with his weapon.
