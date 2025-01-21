Shebeshxt recently shared a tribute to his late daughter, Onthatile, on his social media page

The rapper and his family were involved in a traumatic car crash that claimed his little girl's life

Heartbroken fans and followers sent touching messages comforting Shebe on his loss

Shebeshxt remembered his daughter months after her passing. Images: Facebook/ Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap, Twitter/ OfficiallShebe_.

Shebeshxt is still living with the effects of the car accident and the tragic loss of his daughter.

Shebeshxt pays tribute to his daughter

Limpopo rapper, Shebeshxt, appears to have healed from his car accident. Sadly, only physically, as he continues to live with the heartache from the loss of his daughter.

Shebe and his family, including his little girl, Onthatile, were involved in a horrific car crash outside of Polokwane in June 2024, that sent him and his girlfriend to the hospital and tragically took his daughter's life.

Remembering Onthatile, seven months after she passed, the Ambulance hitmaker posted her picture. Even without a caption, the post evokes deep emotions of loss and longing.

Shebeshxt posted his daughter's picture months after her tragic death. Image: Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap

Previously, Shebe paid tribute to Thati by getting her face tattooed on him shortly after she died:

Mzansi shows love to Shebeshxt

Fans rallied behind Shebe and sent comforting words as he mourned his little girl:

for_.nate said:

"Death is so painful. You’ll be sitting there watching other kids go to school, thinking about what could’ve been. I can’t even begin to imagine what you are going through, but may God give you strength to deal with this loss."

miss_lekgotla was shattered:

"I always remember her voice singing Keneilwe."

dons.privatelife quoted Shebeshxt's lyric:

"'Onthathile my daughter, my life lena.'"

hellenseabi Worte:

"Days won't ever be the same! Take it one day at a time."

captain.jellycuddles posted:

"Ao Thatishxt. Feel better, my brother."

1man.story added:

"Shebe, we are here for you."

owamieyowamieyy responded:

"May she rest in peace."

