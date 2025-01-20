The South African rapper Shebeshxt has been causing trouble lately once again

It was reported that the Ambulance hitmaker allegedly discharged his firearm in public

This was not the first time that Shebeshxt had discharged a firearm in public

The South African rapper Shebeshxt has caused a lot of trouble ever since he came into the spotlight, and he continues to stir up some trouble.

Shebe pulls out his gun in public

The controversial Limpopo rapper Shebeshxt had many netizens concerned about their safety around him and also wary of his behaviour.

According to The South African, it was alleged that the star who lost his daughter last year during their fatal car accident had pulled out his gun in public.

It was also said that it wasn't the first time the Ambulance hitmaker had done such as he had a case against him in 2023 after the Lebowakgomo regional court dropped gun-pointing charges against him.

Shebeshxt was charged with two counts of discharging a firearm after he allegedly fired shots in the air at a family home in Ga-Mamaola village, Limpopo, on 10 April 2023.

Responding to the charges being withdrawn, Shebe said:

"I was in court. The charges relating to me pointing people with guns have been dropped. I am not sure how that happened, but they have been dropped."

Who is Shebeshxt

Shebeshxt, whose real name is Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, is an upcoming South African rapper. He came into the limelight in 2021 and has since made significant waves in the few years he has been in the music industry.

While appearing on Podcast and Chill with MacG in November 2023, he opened up about the origin of his stage name, Shebeshxt. The star was born in Lebowakgomo, Limpopo, South Africa, and briefly grew up in Tembisa with his father. In 2020, he relocated to Polokwane, where he still lives today.

