Shebeshxt Opens Up About Losing Daughter Amid Criticism for His Wild Ways: “I’m Trying to Be Strong”
- Shebeshxt spoke about grieving his daughter Onthatile, who died in a horrific accident in June, leaving him and his partner injured
- Shebeshxt shared on social media that he struggles daily with the pain of losing his daughter, often crying himself to sleep
- Slik Talk and social media users criticised Shebeshxt for partying shortly after the tragedy, urging him to change his behaviour and take time to mourn
Controversial South African rapper Shebeshxt has opened up about losing his daughter Onthatile in a horrific accident. The star, who has been slammed for his partying ways, said he mourns his daughter daily.
Shebeshxt speaks about losing his daughter
Shebeshxt is still grieving his daughter Onthatile after her tragic death in June. The star was involved in a fatal crash that left him and his partner with injuries, but their nine-year-old daughter did not make it.
Shebe has been open about dealing with grief on social media. He recently left fans emotional when he shared that it has not been easy since losing his daughter. The Ambulance hitmaker said he is trying to be strong, but he cries himself to sleep every day. He wrote:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
"The pain of losing my daughter neh? mxm. I try to be strong, but every night, I go to bed crying. I live with this pain all my life."
Slik Talk blasts Shebeshxt for his partying ways
Meanwhile, outspoken YouTuber Slik Talk came out guns blazing at the rapper for the way he has been behaving weeks after losing his daughter. Slik Talk, who was responding to a viral video of Shebe dancing while holding a beer, said he must change his ways.
"Humble yourself and change, you literally lost a daughter."
Social media users shared the same sentiments with Slik Talk. Many said Shebe should take some time off to mourn his daughter.
@ShiloteW commented:
"Maybe the child was a sacrifice for riches 🤷"
@_zeephele wrote:
"First time hearing this dude shouting some sense."
@Ramudzulikhuthi added:
"Talking a lot of sense."
Prince Kaybee remembers late rapper AKA in heartfelt post
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee has remembered the late rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes in a touching post. He said AKA encouraged his boldness.
It's been months since AKA's murder, and his absence is still felt, especially on social media. The rapper and his friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane were gunned down outside the Wish On Florida restaurant in Durban.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.