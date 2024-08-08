Shebeshxt spoke about grieving his daughter Onthatile, who died in a horrific accident in June, leaving him and his partner injured

Shebeshxt shared on social media that he struggles daily with the pain of losing his daughter, often crying himself to sleep

Slik Talk and social media users criticised Shebeshxt for partying shortly after the tragedy, urging him to change his behaviour and take time to mourn

Controversial South African rapper Shebeshxt has opened up about losing his daughter Onthatile in a horrific accident. The star, who has been slammed for his partying ways, said he mourns his daughter daily.

Shebeshxt opened up about mourning his daughter in a touching post. Image: @official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

Shebeshxt speaks about losing his daughter

Shebeshxt is still grieving his daughter Onthatile after her tragic death in June. The star was involved in a fatal crash that left him and his partner with injuries, but their nine-year-old daughter did not make it.

Shebe has been open about dealing with grief on social media. He recently left fans emotional when he shared that it has not been easy since losing his daughter. The Ambulance hitmaker said he is trying to be strong, but he cries himself to sleep every day. He wrote:

"The pain of losing my daughter neh? mxm. I try to be strong, but every night, I go to bed crying. I live with this pain all my life."

Slik Talk blasts Shebeshxt for his partying ways

Meanwhile, outspoken YouTuber Slik Talk came out guns blazing at the rapper for the way he has been behaving weeks after losing his daughter. Slik Talk, who was responding to a viral video of Shebe dancing while holding a beer, said he must change his ways.

"Humble yourself and change, you literally lost a daughter."

Social media users shared the same sentiments with Slik Talk. Many said Shebe should take some time off to mourn his daughter.

@ShiloteW commented:

"Maybe the child was a sacrifice for riches 🤷"

@_zeephele wrote:

"First time hearing this dude shouting some sense."

@Ramudzulikhuthi added:

"Talking a lot of sense."

