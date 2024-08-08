A man shocked many people on social media after he expected his wife to cook for his parents after she gave birth

The TikTok footage caught the attention of many, gathering over four million views, likes and comments

Netizens were not having it with the man's gestures as they dragged him in the comments section

One man caused a massive stir on social media by making demands toward his partner in a viral video that is making rounds online.

A man demanded his partner cook for his parents two days after she gave birth. Image: Vladimir Vladimirov.

Man expects wife to cook dinner for his parents 2 days after she gave birth

This gent angered not only his wife but also the whole internet. The video shared by @itsgoneviral shows the man demanding his partner to make him a roast. According to the woman, she had just given birth, and it had been two days; however, her man was not having it.

He went on to say the following:

"Yeah, two days ago, and you came out of the hospital straight away. You have been sitting around all this time so you can make a roast," he told his bae in the clip.

She told him she had been sent home to rest, but her hubby could not understand her. He kept on nagging his wife to make him a roast. He also called her out for having so many cups of tea on the table.

"Well, I am sorry that I need caffeine to keep going with a newborn baby," the man's partner explained.

The nagging man went on to express that he did not give birth, but it's not easy for him, but he is not "sleeping" like his wife. Ultimately, he told his partner that his parents were visiting them and that they "always want a roast."

Watch the video below:

Netizens dragged the man

Many people were not pleased with the young man's demands, flooding the comments section to criticize the gent for his behaviour.

User said:

"He who wants roast should be able to make it them selves."

KattyNdumy expressed:

"Then his mom must come and make the damn roast."

Sasha was not impressed:

"Unbelievable, she needs plenty of rest !! He can make his own roast!"

Firstlady commented:

"His mom can & make the roast, seeing that she's coming over."

Duchess added:

"The man has got the nerve to ask his wife to make him a roast two days after she gave birth...... drama."

Jay shared:

"May the spirit of marriage never locate me."

