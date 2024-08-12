A man took to social media to detail how a dad cut off his 17-year-old daughter, and people had mixed feelings

One man was left heartbroken by his daughter's actions, and he took to social media to narrate the story.

A man shared his story of cutting off his 7-year-old daughter in a TikTok video.

Man details dad cutting off 17-year-old daughter

TikTok user Frankdnation shared a story about a man who was not having it with his daughter's attitude. According to him, he decided to cut her off as the primary beneficiary of all his insurance policies.

It all began when his ex-wife allegedly cheated on him with a man with whom she was in an emotional and physical affair with someone whom she claimed her man should not worry about hence, which led to their divorce.

"She is now in a relationship with that exact man. We also have a co-parenting agreement currently in play."

Frankdnationsaidy said that during the couple's separation, their daughter chose to side with the mother and never wanted to hear the dad's side of the story but that of her mother. The father tried being the "bigger" person and maintaining a friendly relationship with his 17-year-old daughter.

The man shared that before the incident, the father and his daughter were "close," but the 17-year-old became "cold" toward him since the drama happened.

"She said she simply enjoys spending more time with her stepfather than with me. Now, that hit me hard. For a couple of days, I couldn't really sleep 'cause it hurt me deep, you know."

The father was "hurt" by what his daughter told him, to which the dad explained that his child looked him straight in the eye and said the following:

"You see, that's why mom cheated on you, cause you weak, I hope I never get a man like you."

The dad expressed that he was "done" with his daughter and would not allow himself to be hurt emotionally by his child any longer. He decided to take all the money he had been saving for his daughter's tertiary education to travel with his sister, who was in the same situation.

Was he wrong?

People have mixed feelings

Netizens reacted to the man's story as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts.

"And what if the stepfather is the biological father."

"No, you're not wrong. She doesn't have respect for you. Period. Enjoy the travels."

"This happens far too often. My daughter(24) only heard her mom's side. I haven't seen her for 23 years. I only believe her mom. Met her at OR Tambo 2018."

"Your daughter is your daughter, and she will never change. Your blood is running through her veins, and she is a teenager, Young and nieve."

"Do a DNA test; there could be more than you know. Be strong, brother. Have another family. Just don't get married soon; take your time."

