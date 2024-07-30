Prince Kaybee has shared a heartfelt tribute to the late rapper AKA, reminiscing about their friendship and the encouragement AKA provided

The post elicited mixed reactions, with some slamming Kaybee for not being as patriotic as AKA, while others expressed how much they miss the rapper's presence

Despite the varied responses, many fans agreed that AKA's absence left a void, reflecting on his impact and presence in their lives

Prince Kaybee has remembered the late rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes in a touching post. He said AKA encouraged his boldness.

Prince Kaybee misses, AKA

It's been months since AKA's murder, and his absence is still felt, especially on social media. The rapper and his friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane were gunned down outside the Wish On Florida restaurant in Durban.

Prince Kaybee recently took to the timeline to reminisce about his friendship with the Jika rapper. Kaybee said he misses their conversations and arguments. He wrote:

"Besides our BMW vs Mercedes disagreements and political differences, I miss you dearly, masekind. In most cases of my boldness, you encouraged it, and that part was so important to me, and it's missing. Rest Easy, Kiernan❤️."

Fans respond to Prince Kaybee's post about missing, AKA

Social media users had mixed reactions to the Gugulethu hitmaker's post. Many blasted him for not being as patriotic as AKA was. Others admitted that Kiernan's absence on the timeline is felt every day.

@UMntuNgabantu said:

"This was a true patriot, loved this country a lot, something you clearly didn't learn from him."

@mdavuuuu wrote:

"He loved South Africa... N its ppl unlike you, who we, as South Africans supported n, voted for during that time of what what DJ competition"

@unclescrooch commented:

"Yoh! We all miss this guy. He would be trending today prolly talking some random bs from the weekend! Miss you Super Mega🤞🏾💯"

