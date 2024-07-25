Prince Kaybee pledged his support to Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina to win Miss South Africa

He angered some social media users, and one of them reshared an old AKA verse to roast him

In the verse, AKA rapped about his undying love for South Africa and how he protected the country's image

Prince Kaybee ruffled many feathers when he vocalised his support for Miss South Africa hopeful Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina. This time, a social media user used an old rap verse from the late rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes.

Prince Kaybee ruffles feathers with support for Chidimma

Wajelwa hitmaker Prince Kaybee supports Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina, saying he wishes she could win Miss South Africa.

This comes after netizens slammed the Miss South Africa finalist, for entering a competition to represent the country.

Reacting to a post by @Mapponga which reads: "Black on black hate is unmatched. Helen Zille born of Germany parents was once a Mayor and WC Premier is not a foreigner. Chidimma was born of an SA mother and a Nigerian father, is a foreigner and should not represent SA in a beauty contest."

Kaybee said: "I want Chidimma to win so bad."

AKA's verse used against Prince Kaybee

An internet user by the handle @Da_Real_SoudAh quoted AKA's verse from his hit song with Costa Titch and Riky Rick titled Inkalakatha. In the verse, AKA rapped about his undying love for South Africa and how he protected the country's image by not allowing people who are against the nation.

"Cancel my people, cancel your visa, Nobody gon' enter. South Aah is the kingdom, the garden of Eden, and I'm at the centre, the public protector."

AKA then says, "my middle finger stands tall for the flag, all of y'all with a platform. Need a backbone, you trash"

Chidimma distances herself from fake X account

In a previous report from Briefly News, A fake X (Twitter) account was created to impersonate Miss South Africa contestant Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina.

The beauty queen had a handful of Mzansi peeps bashing her entry into the competition because of her Nigerian roots.

The account spoke out against some of the hateful comments, leading South African netizens to double down on their criticism.

