South African House music DJ and producer Prince Kaybee recently rallied behind Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina

The star made it known on his Twitter (X) that despite the Miss SA controversy, he will support the model

Many netizens weren't surprised by Prince Kaybee's stance, as he has never supported Mzansi

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Prince Kaybee rallied behind Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina. Image: @princekaybee

Source: Instagram

The Miss SA finalist Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina caused a stir on social media recently, which also involved the House music DJ and producer Prince Kaybee.

Prince Kaybee rallies behind Chidimma amid Miss SA controversy

The South African House music DJ and producer Prince Kaybee has made headlines once again online after he claimed that Patriotic Alliance member Kenny Kunene was his grade 10 teacher.

Recently, the star shared his position regarding the upcoming biggest pageant in Mzansi and one of the models. Prince Kaybee shared on his Twitter (X) page that he will be rallying behind Chidimma Vanessa Adesthina despite the ongoing Miss SA controversy.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He wrote:

"I want Chidimma to win so bad."

See the post below:

Netizens respond to Prince Kaybee's stance

Many netizens weren't surprised by Prince Kaybee's stance, and most of them said they knew he never liked South Africa. See some of the comments below:

@Robnson_T joked:

"Your hit list is already crazy. Chill."

@Ori_RSA commented:

"The New Zealand attitude is back, groetman."

@nkulipp responded:

"Mr. New Zealand, We know you very well."

@nicksta_napo said:

"You are anti SA wena we know you."

@AyandaNgcobo mentioned:

"Why are we surprised? You supported the All Blacks after all!"

@budalaglitzy responded:

"Nothing new from you brother, you hate South Africa we all know."

@Nyikocharliez replied:

"I'm not even surprised."

@aphiwedube62357 shared:

"Give 5 reasons why you want her to win."

Prince Kaybee and Teejay Omar finally drop Ndawo Yam

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi music lovers are in for a special treat as Prince Kaybee and Teejay Omar's much-awaited collaboration, Ndawo Yam, finally drops. The two charted trends when Teejay Omar jumped on Prince Kaybee's instrumental with the verse.

Social media has once again proved to be a powerful tool for the greater good. Fans could not believe it when Prince Kaybee reached out to vocalist Teejay Omar to work on a song. It all started when the Carltonville-born singer and songwriter freestyled on the award-winning Gugulethu hitmaker's instrumental on TikTok.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News