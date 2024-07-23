Prince Kaybee revealed that politician and businessman Kenny Kunene was his high school teacher

Prince Kaybee made a startling revelation on social media recently when he shared an epic picture of his and Kenny Kunene's reunion.

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee recently shared on Instagram that politician and businessman Kenny Kunene was his high school teacher.

Sharing a photo of their reunion, Kaybee said the Patriotic Alliance member has always been a father figure for him. He also mentioned that he taught him in high school.

"You’ve been like a Father and a protector to me for so many years since you were my Grade 10 high school teacher to your political success today @kenny_kunene. Keep Going, and more life to you."

Photo of Prince Kaybee and Kenny Kunene goes viral

Netizens online were shocked to learn that the controversial figure was a high school teacher. Reacting to his Instagram post, peeps said:

sibz exclaimed:

"High school teacher!"

treasure_gtee_dbn shared:

"Yes, bro that's my maths teacher."

dipapadi shared:

"If Kaybee dd a Grade, then he is still young, Even though he looks the same age as Kenny Kunene, he doesn't age well at all."

dipalethabo mentioned:

"I didn't know that Kenny was a teacher."

keitumetse___ laughed:

"You just reminded me of when you drove Mrs Susannies’s car Kabelo."

onimanoza lauded:

"Meaning Mr @kenny_kunene does not age. Big ups for taking good care of yourself old time."

