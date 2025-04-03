Celebrity couple Dr Tamaryn Green Nxumalo and her husband, Ze Nxumalo, are celebrating a major milestone in their marriage

The couple, who is parents to a newborn baby, took to social media to gush over one another and posted some beautiful photos

The couple's friends and followers shared some heartfelt messages reacting to their anniversary pictures

Tamaryn Green and her husband Ze Nxumalo celebrated their third wedding anniversary. Image: tamaryngreen

Source: Instagram

It's love galore in the Nxumalo household as celebrity couple Dr Tamaryn Green Nxumalo and businessman Ze Nxumalo marked their third wedding anniversary.

Ze and Tamaryn gush over one another

A special occasion calls for a special celebration. The former beauty queen, Tamaryn Green, walked down the aisle to wed her bae Ze Nxumalo in 2022.

Taking to her Instagram page, Tamaryn Green posted an adorable photo of her and Ze Nxumalo looking their happiest. "3 years since we said “I do”. Happy Anniversary, my love."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Keeping the same energy, Ze Nxumalo included their baby, who completes their family of three.

"Happy Anniversary, my love. Three of the best years with you, and now there are three of us. I love you always," he wrote.

The couple documented the most memorable parts of their wedding including the traditional portions of it. Ze posted gorgeous photos of Tamaryn in traditional Zulu outfits at their Umebo and Umembeso.

Tamaryn Green and Ze Nxumalo have been married for three years. Image: taamryngreen

Source: Instagram

Netizens gush over the Nxumalos

Some of their industry friends and colleagues commented on their posts and congratulated them on their relationship milestone.

natasha_joubert joked:

"Ag honestly just favs. And plus, @zenxumalo, we need to have you at all weddings because you bring all the energy. Congrats, Tam and Ze."

basetsanakumalo said:

"Happy Anniversary to the Nxumalos."

_sprankel_ gushed:

"The most beautiful couple! You guys are the best!"

anniciam exclaimed:

"Faves!!!! Happpppeeeeeeeee."

the_pageant_prince stated:

"Happy Anniversary King and Queen Nxumalo. Sending you lots of love."

shameera.rahaman gushed:

"Oh man! Happy anniversary to you both."

kxng_yash_xo stated:

"Tamaryn Green honestly looks so gorgeous. Wishing them all the best always."

Tamaryn and Ze discover new kind of love

The couple welcomed their baby girl in February 2025. Tamaryn revealed that their daughter was a miracle waiting to happen.

"Many have shared their excitement for me and this incredible pregnancy journey, often telling me how profoundly special it is. At first, I didn’t fully grasp the depth of their words, but now, without a shadow of a doubt, I can say this has been one of the most magical experiences of my life. I’ve never known a love quite like this before."

Musa Khawula remains in jail over explosive tweets

In a previous report from Briefly News, Musa Khawula remains in prison over his explosive X posts about Ze Nxumalo and Tamaryn Green. Khawula accused Nxumalo of infidelity when Green was still pregnant, an allegation the businessman denied.

The gossip monger's case was postponed to 19 March due to a broken scan machine however, people assumed that he was released as he continued to tweet behind bars.

Khawula has even started asking for donations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News