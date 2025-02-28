Musa Khawula had social media users thinking he had been released after sharing gossip on Twitter and asking for donations

The gossip monger remains behind bars after his case was postponed to 19 March due to a broken scan machine

The news surprised netizens, who questioned how Musa Khawula's Twitter account was sharing gossip and asking for assistance

Musa Khawula is still behind bars despite sharing his first post on Twitter in weeks. Image: musakhawula

Controversial celebrity gossip monger Musa Khawula remains behind bars after his case was postponed to 19 March. Khawula had social media users believing he was finally free after he shared hot gossip and appealed for donations on his socials.

Musa Khawula remains in prison despite posting on Twitter

Now, it has been established that Musa is still in jail. The blogger, fondly known as The Pope of Pop Culture, made a brief appearance at Randburg magistrate’s court on Thursday, 27 February, in connection with his crimen injuria case.

Khawula returned to his cell after his case was postponed due to a faulty scanner. The magistrate couldn’t set a trial date because Khawula’s lawyer didn’t have copies of the docket.

Speaking to Sunday World, Khawula’s lawyer, Ofentse Nkwanga, confirmed the development. He explained that the matter was postponed so that they could consult with their client.

“We have made an arrangement that we will get the copies. They will scan the docket and send it through to us, but then the case is postponed for us to consult with Khawula,” Nkwanga said.

The case stems from unfounded allegations Khawula made on his verified X (formerly Twitter) about Ze Nxumalo cheating on his wife and former Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green.

Khawula was reportedly arrested at a tavern in Dundee, KwaZulu-Natal, in January this year and has been behind bars ever since.

Correctional Services probes Musa Khawula after he posts on X

The Daily Sun contacted Khawula’s lawyer after the gossip monger shared his first post on X after weeks of silence. Nkgwang confirmed that Khawula is behind bars. He denied any knowledge that his client had access to his social media.

“He is behind bars. I don’t know anything about that. The last time I saw him was around 11 am when he appeared in court,” said Nkgwang.

Khawula might find himself in more trouble after Correctional Services spokesman Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed that they have launched a probe to establish if Musa has access to a phone behind bars.

Mzansi surprised after learning Musa Khawula is still in prison

Mzansi reacted with disbelief after social media user MDNNews shared news that Musa Khawula is still in prison despite making his first tweet in weeks. Some speculated how he managed to access a phone behind bars.

Here are some of the comments:

@nolomoifa speculated:

"He probably knows secrets about the warden who gave him his phone to tweet as a way to shut up. 😭😭💀"

@life_mabege said:

"I thought he was granted bail hence the sgaxa on his timeline."

@skuMehlo asked:

"Who's tweeting on his behalf and taking donations for him?"

@Jabulani_Comfi explained:

"When you leave jail for your court appearance, they hand over all your belongings back to you, in case court grants you bail. So you don't have to go back and fetch your things. So on the ride from the jail house to court, and coming back, he had his phone with him."

@MatshidisoAnnen questioned:

"So he is tweeting behind bars? No I have to Stan 😭😭"

@MondliF advised:

"Supposed to say I was hacked. Simple."

Briefly News recently reported that outspoken poet Ntsiki Mazwai made a controversial allegation after Musa Khawula's recent arrest.

Mazwai alleged that Khawula’s arrest was politically motivated and was meant to keep him from spilling the tea on influential politicians.

