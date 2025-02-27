Musa Khawula is finally out of prison after his January 2025 arrest, sparking excitement among fans as he resumed sharing gossip online

The controversial blogger accused Tamaryn Green’s husband, Ze Nxumalo, of allegedly bribing an investigator with R75,000 to keep him in custody

Social media users celebrated his return, with some donating money after he requested financial support

The day Mzansi gossip lovers have been waiting for is finally here. Many have been hoping for their favourite celebrity blogger's release from prison since January 2025.

Musa Khawula has shared his first post after his prison release.

Musa Khawula finally out of prison

Social media users are buzzing with excitement after a post from Musa Khawula went viral. The controversial entertainment blogger who was arrested on 13 January returned with hot gossip for his fans.

Taking to his X page, Khawula alleged that Former Miss SA Tamaryn Green's husband Ze Nxumalo had a hand in his bail being denied. Khawula who previously apologised for spreading lies about Nxumalo cheating on his pregnant wife claimed he paid the investigating officer Mr Mabudzi a hefty amount to ensure the media personality stayed behind closed doors. Part of Khawula's post read:

"Remember when we went on an old sold-out apology tour titled 'apology hell?! turns out the tour was a huge flop.

"How much bullying and suffering did 'Mr I didn't cheat on my pregnant wife' go through?

"We've since learned that 'Mr I didn't cheat on my pregnant wife' paid the investigating officer Mr Mabundzi* an amount of up to r75 000 to ensure that i am kept in custody,

"On Sunday before my first initial appearance, the highly corrupt Mr Mabundzi* did impress that he would want me to pay him more money in order to deal with my situation."

Musa Khawula begs for donations

The star who is affectionately referred to as The Pope of Pop Culture also reached out to his fans to donate some money to him. Although some have donated money after SA opened a crowdfund to assist the star. Khawula added:

"If you are in a position to donate some coint here are my account details."

Fans celebrate Musa Khawula's return

Surprisingly, South Africans celebrated Khawula's return. Many admitted that they had missed the blogger's unfiltered posts.

@Ihhashi_Turkei said:

"Welcome back baby! You were dearly missed."

@Ro_Henny_ commented:

"Gossip girl is back 🥺 but the Zuki part is killing me 🤣😭"

@nolomoifa added:

"He's back, celebrities are not safe..😭😭😭💀"

@LadySkollie wrote:

"I’m glad you back. Life was getting very boring."

@CreamQua added:

"Welcome back, Musa Khawula. The timeline was in the ICU."

@life_mabege wrote:

"The GOAT is back."

Musa Khawula has been released from prison.

Ntsiki Mazwai makes allegations about Musa Khawula's arrest

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Ntsiki Mazwai has added her two cents on Musa Khawula's arrest. The controversial blogger was denied bail after a court appearance.

Outspoken media personality Ntsiki Mazwai did not hesitate to add her thoughts. The Moya Podcast host said there was more to Musa Khawula's arrest than what was being said.

