One young man working at Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) showed his viewers how he gets ready for work in a video

The TikTok clip gained massive traction online, gathering over 2.1 million views, as many were stunned by his unique way of ironing his work gear

People in Mzansi reacted to the footage as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts

A young man who works at KFC has left South Africans emotional after showcasing an innovative yet heartwarming way of ironing his work uniform and getting ready for his shift.

A KFC worker showed off an impressive way of ironing his work uniform in a TikTok video. Image:@nimrod_kmz

Source: TikTok

KFC employee's makeshift iron has SA in their feelings

The young worker who goes by the TikTok handle @nimrod_kmz’s resourcefulness has sparked a wave of admiration across social media.

@nimrod_kmz's video captured the moment when the dedicated employee used a unique method to press his uniform. Instead of a traditional iron, the worker cleverly utilised a pot which was warm as a means to straighten out his clothing.

He also went on to showcase how he got ready for work and the meal he ate before heading out of his home. The clip quickly gained traction online, drawing over 2.1 million views, along with thousands of ikes, and comments from the online community.

Take a look at the heartwarming clip below:

SA reacts to the viral video

The video of the KFC worker resonated deeply with many social media users, who took to the comments section to praise the employee’s dedication and creativity. Some netizens admired his determination to present himself professionally despite the limited resources available, while others found the moment emotional.

Bonnie was impressed:

"Mina, I'm very proud of you...ironing with a pot shows that in your life you will never make excuses about not achieving anything you will always compromise."

Asanda WoNgwayibanjwa wrote:

"Hayboooo uhlala kwi strato esise back kum I have an iron for you ...utsho xa u free uze apha ngase parkin ngase shop ka Thabo."

Doll was amused adding:

"I took you serious until lol you ate."

Luviwembayimbayi replied:

"Mntase awurhaleli ukuphangela kwi call center ndizokuncedisa ukuba uwufumane umsebenzi andiwujongeli phantsi umsebenzi wakho qha bendiveza."

Makoma_Bimbrish was touched by the man's video:

"This came at the right time I needed this motivation I only have money for rent and you know what ?okunye Kuzohlangana nge ndlela."

Nozi Dee expressed:

"Get ready with me lady you can learn a lot from this guy. You really don't need to show skin to change an outfit."

User asked:

"Why are doing backflips on the bed with your ironed shirt please stop stressing me."

Sesi Kwena🇿🇦 Kholo simply said:

"You are strong, I know the pressure at work keep pushing."

