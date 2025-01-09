Young Man Wraps School Books With KFC Packaging, Mzansi Applauds His Creativity

One guy has gone viral on social media over his innovative hack, which has impressed many online uses

The gent showed off how he used KFC packaging to cover his school books in a TikTok video making rounds on the internet

Briefly News takes a look at ways to wrap school books using inexpensive materials at home

Back-to-school season is upon us, and many are gearing up in full force for the start of the new school year.

A man showed off how he used KFC packaging to wrap his school books in a TikTok video.

Source: TikTok

One young man has captivated Mzansi's attention with his genius hack, which has gone viral on social media.

Young man uses KFC packaging to wrap school books

The boy's creativity, as seen in the online clip, left South Africans in awe after he used KFC packaging to wrap his school books.

@somilazweni's resourceful act was shared on TikTok, where the student proudly showcased his neatly covered books, sparking admiration and conversations about innovative ways to save money.

Inexpensive ways to cover school books

Back-to-school expenses are often quite high, so to ease the load, one can use these budget-friendly ways to cover school books using recyclable materials in the house

Newspaper: Use old newspapers as covers. They are affordable, eco-friendly, and can be decorated with markers or stickers for a fun look.

Brown Paper Bags: Make use of brown grocery bags as durable book covers. Cut them to size and personalise them with drawings or labels.

Recycled Calendar Pages: Large, vibrant calendar pages can be repurposed into beautiful, functional book covers.

Reused Wrapping Plastic: Save plastic wraps from packages or other items to use as waterproof book covers.

Old Magazines or Posters: Use large pages from old magazines or posters to create unique covers.

Gift Wrap: Repurpose leftover gift wrap to add a colourful touch to school books.

Watch the video:

Mzansi is in awe of the boy's creativity

The clever idea gained widespread praise, with many online users commending his ingenuity and environmental consciousness. Some joked about being hungry when seeing the KFC cover in class.

KFC South Africa said:

"This is so innovative."

Dallero3 wrote:

"Imagine being hungry in class, and then now you have to face KFC cover."

User cracked a a joke, saying:

"The teacher will be like come and collect your book, and don’t forget to R2 for hope."

𝐉azza expressed:

"Then you end up getting hungry from the smell of KFC in class."

Parents prep for back-to-school

One South African man did just that by stocking up on school supplies for his kids.

A woman shared a viral TikTok video displaying the price of her child's Grade 1 stationery list.

Back-to-school prep has Mzansi parents feeling the heat! One TikTok post of a Grade 4 stationery list has sent parents into full-on panic mode.

