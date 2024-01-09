As South Africa starts the new year, many parents will be running around to collect all the necessary stationery for their school-going kids

A woman shared a viral TikTok video showing the most recent Grade 1 stationery list for her child's school, with the price being over R2 000

Mzansi parents were shocked by the list and expressed their dismay in the comments section, with some thinking the school is robbing her

As the cost of living and school fees keep increasing, it's difficult for some people to keep up with modern life. With load-shedding hurting businesses and livelihoods and inflation rising exponentially, citizens are at their wits' end.

Price to pay

A woman shared a viral TikTok video displaying the price of her child's Grade 1 stationery list. The expansive list amounts to over R2 000, with many online asking what justifies that price and sharing ways to save money on stationery.

Parents fuming

The video brought the ire of many in the comments section, with absolute anger and confusion over the price list. People compared different ways to save money while others accused the school of ripping them off.

Allion Joubert shared her mom's solution:

"My mother would've left it all."

Karabo joked:

"It's so hectic, it even has a 'Grand total'."

JAC gave some advice:

"Make sure at the end of the year that you request any leftover stationery that you bought; teachers love to keep it and it's not fair since we bought it."

Daai biets wrote:

"My mother refused to get the brand-name stuff and got the cheaper versions for me. And I get it! Look at the price of Pritt."

Nash had some jokes:

"Now you know where teachers of that school do their stationery shopping."

Zwane Nomcebo wrote:

"I did this for my daughter when she did Grade 1 many years ago. The teachers themselves stole the stationary. So we learned."

