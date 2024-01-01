Eskom announced the return of load-shedding that will start at Stage 2 and escalate to Stage 3

Issues with maintenance efforts, coupled with a projected rise in electricity demand contributed to the decision

The public is expressing anger and disappointment on social media, criticizing Eskom for disrupting the power supply

Eskom's announced that it will be implementing Stage 2 and 3 loadshedding. Image: Stock photos

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has delivered an unwelcome New Year's surprise. The company will be bringing back loadshedding on Tuesday.

Eskom to implement loadshedding

The return begins with Stage 2 from 5am until 4pm. Thereafter loadshedding will be ramped up to Stage 3 until 5 am the following day.

Eskom released a statement saying maintenance hiccups, including three units not coming back online as expected, prompted this decision.

High electricity demand

The power utility also deems load-shedding necessary because of the loss of six generating units and an anticipated surge in electricity demand.

See the post below:

SA citizens voice their anger

The announcement frustrated citizens who enjoyed uninterrupted power during the holiday season.

Social media platforms echo the public's anger, with many expressing displeasure at Eskom's predictable disruptions.

@superjourno said:

"We knew this was coming but were in denial. "

@PogisoPrince wrote:

"Aowa guys this is not it."

@SimonkaNdaba1 asked:

"Is this not staged? All of a sudden we are back to loadshedding. Who are you fooling you guy? Are politicians making money out of this loadshedding or what?"

@1992sFinest posted:

"Like clockwork."

@Bumfluffski tweeted:

"But why would you loadshed between 10pm and 5am? What capacity are you saving whilst most people are asleep?"

@Presidentlin noted:

"Every time a unit comes online (Kusile Unit 5) we go back to loadshedding."

@kwazeencubey

"I am sure this statement has been in the drafts for the longest time. Y’all could not wait to press send."

Eskom's Kusile Unit 5 goes online

Eskom's group executive for generation, Bheki Nxumalo, said that the addition of the Kusile unit boosts the three units that were brought online late last year in September.

