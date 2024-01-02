Eskom has slapped the country with Stages 2 and 3 loadshedding simultaneously

Stage 2 has already been implemented, and stage 3 will be implemented by the end of 2 January

South Africans became agitated and anxious to go to the polls to remove the current government

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News's current affairs journalist, offered coverage of current affairs like loadshedding and environmental affairs during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

South Africans are eager to vote the government out after loadshedding was implemented. Images: Maria Giulia Trombini/AFP via Getty Images and Paul Botes/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Barely one week into the New Year, Eskom has already introduced two stages of loadshedding. The utility announced that Stages 2 and 3 will be implemented starting 2 January. South Africans are far from impressed.

Stages 2 and 3 loadshedding implemented

According to eNCA, loadshedding was implemented early on 2 January, starting with stage 2. It is expected to continue until 4 pm. Stage 3 will be implemented from 4 pm to 5 am the following day. Eskom announced that loadshedding returned because they lost six generating units and experienced a setback with three units not returning online.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Mzansi angry because of loadshedding

South Africans on Facebook were gatvol, mainly because there was no loadshedding during the festive season.

Jennifer Clapham Rijkenberg was sarcastic.

“Thanks, Eskom/ANC! Always so dependable.”

Ronald Mdluli remarked:

“That’s how the ANC government delivers. Criminals are back from holidays now. This government doesn’t service its citizens with development. The more blackouts, the more crime happens.”

Khumalo Samson jokingly suggested:

“I wish Eskom could implement more powercuts towards election so that it helps the voter to do what is right.”

Mkululi Ndhlovu pointed out:

“Just yesterday, I heard them telling the world that another plant was put back online.”

Jaques Du Plessis snorted:

“Happy New Year to everyone from Eskom.”

Thembelani Malefane asked:

“Can we please fast-forward to the elections? No, this is too much.”

Ntjepana Tevor Mahapa Maleka:

“We need early elections.”

Norah Mthembu exclaimed:

“I wish we could close this country and create a new one.”

Tso Jacd D:

“We welcome our friend. It’s been long, hey.”

McDonald Moshakga wrote:

“I agree that ANC must be removed because things are worse than Apartheid. But then, who is ready to take over? Dololo. The former president leads MK, the current crisis's author. EFF is for Africa and not South Africa. DA cannot be trusted. IFP is for KZN. Indeed we have a leadership crisis in South Africa.”

Kusile's unit 5 goes online on New Year's Eve

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Eskom announced that Kusile's Unit 5 went online on New Year's Eve.

The utility announced that the unit is expected to provide 800MW of capacity to the grid and will undergo a six-month testing period. South Africans rejected the announcement because they knew loadshedding would return. And they were right.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News